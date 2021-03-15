Elon Musk is planning on buying a Shiba Inu doge, and fans can't get enough of it

Elon Musk revealed that he was going to buy a Shiba Inu and the internet loves it.

I’m getting a Shiba Inu #resistanceisfutile — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2021

Dogecoin's value has been pushed upwards thanks to one person, Elon Musk. The more that Elon Musk tweets about Doge, the higher its value goes. Dogecoin has been a big hit with the billionaire, and he often tweets in support of the cryptocurrency.

This time, Elon tweeted that he would get the breed that the Doge meme is related to. The Dogecoin cryptocurrency has its logo made up of the Shiba Inu dog from the "Doge" meme. This would truly be the epitome of his support towards the cryptocurrency.

Immediately following the tweet, fans animated themselves and accompanied Elon with hilarious images of his future Shina Inu.

This will finally come true pic.twitter.com/str8kwlp0J — Jlipper (@OfficialJlipper) March 14, 2021

Name him Dogey Doge pic.twitter.com/GjvlxlGuDn — Chicago Glenn🔋🚗🇺🇸 (@chicago_glenn) March 14, 2021

Other fans made dog puns and expressed their love for dogs in general.

Elon has easily convinced his fans to support his cause since the internet loves dogs.

Elon Musk has been constantly pushing for Dogecoin to soar in cost

Because Elon Musk believes it was created by the mindset of the internet, he constantly tweets about it. It is easy to understand what he means, it is a meme that was made real. This really is the people's virtual currency.

No need to be a gigachad to own — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2021

Elon Musk, last month, shocked the world when he tweeted that he would support Dogecoin under the condition that major holders sell their shares. According to him, Dogecoin should remain a cryptocurrency owned by the people, as many others possessing it takes away from that.

Several groups of people concentrated a significant portion of the Dogecoin supply in their virtual wallets. Since cryptocurrency is so cheap, Elon Musk believes it should belong to people instead of large institutional participants in the cryptocurrency world.

I will literally pay actual $ if they just void their accounts — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2021

Despite the recent surge in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether, Dogecoin has soared over 659% this year alone. Dogecoin may reach $1 by the end of 2021, according to experts.

