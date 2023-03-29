Elvis Costello Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more 

Elvis Costello is returning to the road this year, with a North American tour slated from June 7 through July 14, 2023. The North American tour will be followed by a European tour from September 2 to September 27, 2023.

The singer announced the tour, which will also feature performances by Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets, via a post on his official Instagram page:

Artist Presale starts on March 29, 2023, at 10 am ET for the North American shows. Interested patrons need to register at https://www.elviscostello.com/mailing-list to get the presale code. Tickets will be available from March 31, 2023, at 10 am local time from https://tour.elviscostello.com. Prices have not been announced yet.

Tickets are also currently available for the European leg of the Elvis Costello tour from https://tour.elviscostello.com as well as www.ticketmaster.com and are priced at €85 plus processing fees.

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets, Charlie Sexton to join Elvis Costello on tour

In the North American shows, Elvis Costello is set to be supported by Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets, who have been collaborating with each other since 2019, as well as Charles Wayne Sexton, best known for his debut studio album, Pictures for Pleasure. The album peaked at number 15 on the Billboard 200 album charts.

English composer Steve Nieve, who has been collaborating with the singer for years, will be the supporting act for the European dates. The full list of dates and venues for the Elvis Costello tour is listed below:

April 6, 2023 — Byron Bay, Australia at Byron Bay Bluesfest

April 9, 2023 — Sydney, Australia at Sydney Opera House Concert Hall

April 10, 2023 — Sydney, Australia at Sydney Opera House Concert Hall

April 11, 2023 — Sydney, Australia at Sydney Opera House Concert Hall

April 13, 2023 — Melbourne, Australia at Palais Theatre

May 28, 2023 — Reykjavík, Iceland at City of Fire – Harpa

June 7, 2023 — Vancouver, British Columbia at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

June 9, 2023 — Woodinville, Washington State at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

June 10, 2023 — Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 11, 2023 — Reno, Nevada at Silver Legacy Casino Reno

June 13, 2023 — San Francisco, California at Golden Gate Theatre

June 14, 2023 — Ventura, California at Ventura Theatre

June 16, 2023 — Los Angeles, California at Greek Theatre

June 17, 2023 — Las Vegas, Nevada at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

June 18, 2023 — Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

June 20, 2023 — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at The Criterion

June 21, 2023 — Omaha, Nebraska at Steelhouse Omaha

June 23, 2023 — Hammond, Indiana at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

June 24, 2023 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Summerfest

June 25, 2023 — Nashville, Indiana at Brown County Music Center

June 28, 2023 — Rochester Hills, Michigan at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

July 1, 2023 — Lenox, Massachusetts at Tanglewood

July 2, 2023 — Hampton Beach, New Hampshire at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

July 5, 2023 — Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 6, 2023 — Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 8, 2023 — Syracuse, New York at Landmark Theatre

July 9, 2023 — Baltimore, Maryland at The Lyric

July 12, 2023 — New York, New York at Beacon Theatre

July 14, 2023 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met Philadelphia

September 2, 2023 — Granada, Spain at Teatro del Generalife

September 4, 2023 — Madrid, Spain at Teatro Lope de Vega

September 5, 223 — Barcelona, Spain at Palau de la Música Catalana

September 9, 2023 — Helsinki, Finland at Helsinki House of Culture

September 11, 2023 — Stockholm, Sweden at Filadelfia

September 13, 2023 — Copenhagen, Denmark at Koncerthuset

September 15, 2023 — Randers, Denmark at Vaerket

September 17, 2023 — Oslo, Norway at Oslo Opera House

September 26, 2023 — Amsterdam, Netherlands at Concertgebouw

September 27, 2023 — Brussels, Belgium at Bozar

More about Elvis Costello and his music career

Declan Patrick MacManus OBE, better known by his stage name Elvis Costello, is an English singer-songwriter who was born on 25 August 1954 in London, England. He began his career playing in the pub-rock subgenre movement in the UK in the 1970s.

Elvis Costello, after signing up with Stiff Records, released his debut studio album, My Aim Is True, on 22 July 1977. The album was a minor success, peaking at number 14 on the UK and Swedish album charts.

Elvis Costello attained critical acclaim with his third studio album, Armed Forces, which was released on 5 January 1979. The album peaked at number 2 on the UK album charts.

