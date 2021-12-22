Emily in Paris: Mindy's cover of BTS' Dynamite is the best thing about Season 2 premiere

Mindy is one of the most promising characters in Emily in Paris, and her cover of BTS' "Dynamite" is one of the highlights of Season 2. She is hired by a club which agrees to present her act on the condition that she be their lady outside the toilet.

During the show's opening season as well, one of the standout moments came when Mindy was forced to take to the stage while out on a reunion with her friends. She belted out a number — "Chandelier" by Sia — which both shocked and excited viewers in equal measure.

It's no surprise, then, that the best part about the Season 2 premiere is Mindy's cover of "Dynamite" by BTS.

BTS to perform in Seoul soon

BTS' "Dynamite" earned a lot of plaudits for the famous South Korean band, and it was also the their first song in English. It featured on multiple music charts and reiterated the group's hold on the global pop music scene. In the show, Mindy's character is Sino-Korean.

Mindy also performed a number of other tracks on the show, which turned out to be some of the most memorable scenes of the second season.

Meanwhile, BTS was in the news recently for their brilliant shoot for Vogue magazine. Everyone's favorite — Yoon-gi aka Suga — rocked the shoot in a skirt. The band took a break after their schedule in the US, where they performed at back-to-back sold-out concerts at the SoFi stadium.

BTS also performed at the Crossway Concert for James Corden's show, which was recently released on social media handles and received plenty of appreciation from the ARMY.

The group has announced an upcoming concert in Seoul in March 2022, which will be their first live performance there since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee