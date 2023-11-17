END. x Adidas Samba “Past” sneakers: Where to get, release date and more details explored 

The collaboration between END. x Adidas Samba “Past” sneakers marks a significant moment in sneaker culture. END. Clothing, renowned for its distinctive collaborations, has once again joined forces with Adidas, creating a unique offering that stands out as the winner of the inaugural Adidas Consortium Cup.

This partnership has birthed a sneaker that not only pays homage to the classic Adidas Samba but also injects a fresh and innovative twist. The anticipation surrounding this release has been building, and rightly so, given the prestigious title it holds and the meticulous craftsmanship it embodies.

With its release date set for November 23, the sneaker world is abuzz with excitement. Priced at approximately $135 (£109), these sneakers promise exclusivity and style.

Available through the END. Launches program, enthusiasts will have a limited opportunity to acquire them on a "first come, first served" basis at select END. locations.

The END. x Adidas Samba “Past” stands out for its use of non-standard materials, featuring a tapestry-inspired pattern across the upper. This design choice pays homage to the past while introducing a contemporary aesthetic. The fray detailing on Adidas' iconic 3-Stripes adds a "do-it-yourself" feel, distinguishing it from traditional sneaker designs.

As can be seen in the official images, the sneakers are adorned in “Ecru Tint” and “Magic Beige” tones, offering a subtle yet sophisticated look. The mix of hues on the midfoot, Achilles’ heel, and sock liners are reminiscent of old-school styles, blending nostalgia with modern fashion sensibilities.

“Metallic Gold” co-branding on the tongue adds an exclusive, bespoke-like element to the sneakers. This detailing not only enhances the visual appeal but also signifies the special collaboration between END. and Adidas.

The design retains the classic football silhouette with a gum brown finish on the sole, offering a nod to the Samba's rich history in sports footwear.

A Rich Heritage: The Legacy of END. and Adidas

The legacy of END. and Adidas is defined by their pioneering spirit and collaborative efforts. END., hailing from the UK, has carved a niche in the fashion industry with its inventive partnerships and fashion-forward creations.

Adidas, a stalwart in athletic wear, is celebrated for its enduring styles and cutting-edge advancements. This joint venture serves as a tribute to their shared history of transcending limits and establishing new benchmarks in the arena of fashion and athletic apparel.

The END. x Adidas Samba “Past” sneakers are not just a pair of shoes, but a piece of history. They represent a perfect blend of heritage and modernity, crafted with attention to detail and a commitment to quality.

Available from November 23 through the END. Launches program, these sneakers will be accessible at END. locations in Glasgow, Soho, Manchester, and Milano.

Sneaker enthusiasts should mark their calendars for November 22, when the draw closes, to not miss out on this exclusive release. This collaboration is a celebration of the legacy and innovation of two industry giants.