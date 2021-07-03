ENHYPEN fans express excitement ahead of their Japanese debut

ENHYPEN, HYBE Entertainment's newest K-POP band, has broken Twitter with news of their official Japan debut release, "BORDER: Hakanai." Fans flooded the trending page with #s and phrases in support of the 7-member boy group.

The group was formed in 2020 as a collaboration between CJ ENM and HYBE Entertainment (home to boy-bands BTS and TXT). The line-up was formed through a survival-and-elimination style reality show titled "I-Land," that aired from June to September.

Ahead of their debut, their promotional activities have caused quite the (positive) commotion on social media.

ENHYPEN re-enter music charts and trends after their performance

The boy-band performed a Japanese rendition of their debut song "Given-Taken," on the Japanese music program NTV's The Music Day. It was well received by the general public, propelling several songs to the Line Music Japan charts. "Given-Taken" took position #86 on the general chart, while the music videos for their songs "Given-Taken," "FEVER," and "Drunk-Dazed," shot up to #10, #20 and #30 respectively, on the Line Music MV Chart.

They are also currently trending on Yahoo Japan and Twipple Japan (Japanese alternative to Twitter). Fans are also mass-tweeting the hashtags "#ENHYPEN," and "#ENHYPEN_JapanDebut" on Twitter.

Billboards spotted on the streets; Fans share pictures in excitement

A lot of buzz has been circulating about the group, as fans spot billboards and other advertisements on the streets of Japan over the past few days, teasing the group's upcoming debut.

Enhypen promotional ads for their japan debut are literally everywhere. Let's give them a successful debut!🤍



ENHYPEN / Given-Taken / Let Me In / Forget Me Not #ENHYPEN #BORDER_儚い #ENHYPEN_JapanDebut @ENHYPEN_members pic.twitter.com/5DLzYcHdns — OSEA𐂂 (@haceseungssi) July 2, 2021

the op saw ni-ki and enhypen ad on Aoyama St. in Japan prior to their Japanese debut on july 6 wherein they will also have group ad on Shibuya 109 in Tokyo that will run from july 2-31 pic.twitter.com/qqs0VnWYCQ — 은혜`🐆 (@EB0YNI_KI) June 30, 2021

The reactions of fans to all the news pouring in at once are ones of pure joy, to say the least. Through memes and hashtags, ENGENEs (the official name for ENHYPEN fans) continue to show support for the group, keeping all the fans connected to the latest happenings in their fan circle. Many are tweeting about their Japanese TV performance, blown away by their prowess.

enhypen is trending on different platforms in japan, their song have re-entered the jpn line chart, also they’re dominating the twipple japan trend list, enhypen japan debut is coming, that means enhypen japan domination. — ⋆ (@hoondeluxe) July 3, 2021

when are we, as a society, going to talk about how enhypen nailed that given-taken jpn ver performance with that water on the floor making everything look dramatically pleasing?? — takoniki (@namaewariki) July 3, 2021

enhypen just performed on ntv, the music day and their song starts re-entering the jpn chart, top the jpn trends and many locals in japan said that their perf was cool. looks like many ppl are checking them out after their performance. Now, i can't wait for their japan debut. — 캍` (@pshflckr) July 3, 2021

According to a J-engene, there a lot of people who are attracted to Sunoo's performance because his eyes and voice are impressive. She also said even locals are impressed to see Sunoo today! No wonder he is trending in Japan! ☺️#엔하이픈_선우 #김선우 #SUNOO @ENHYPEN_members — 앤🌻 (SLOW) (@mylovesunoo) July 3, 2021

Given-Taken's choreo was already hard enough that they even added waterr?!? Enhypenn dancing supremacy

ENHYPEN / Given-Taken / Let Me In / Forget Me Not#エンハイプンビルボ応#ENHYPEN_JapanDebut#ENHYPEN @ENHYPEN@ENHYPEN_members pic.twitter.com/bilv1ylvE9 — Jaeyun 내꺼야🤙 (@autumn_minzy) July 3, 2021

i manifest and claim with positivity that enhypen’s japan debut is a huge global hit and success !!! ‼️🗣💪💆🏻‍♀️



ENHYPEN / Given-Taken / Let Me In / Forget Me Not#エンハイプンビルボ応#ENHYPEN_JapanDebut#ENHYPEN @ENHYPEN @ENHYPEN_members pic.twitter.com/vaEjPsGN6c — jake’s gf⁷ ☻ (@thunghooon) July 3, 2021

Both fans and non-fans alike are curious to see the eventual release. Catch ENHYPEN's Japanese debut on July 6th, with their single "BORDER: Hakanai."

