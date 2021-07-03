ENHYPEN fans express excitement ahead of their Japanese debut

ENHYPEN, HYBE Entertainment's newest K-POP band, has broken Twitter with news of their official Japan debut release, "BORDER: Hakanai." Fans flooded the trending page with #s and phrases in support of the 7-member boy group.
The group was formed in 2020 as a collaboration between CJ ENM and HYBE Entertainment (home to boy-bands BTS and TXT). The line-up was formed through a survival-and-elimination style reality show titled "I-Land," that aired from June to September.
Ahead of their debut, their promotional activities have caused quite the (positive) commotion on social media.
ENHYPEN re-enter music charts and trends after their performance
The boy-band performed a Japanese rendition of their debut song "Given-Taken," on the Japanese music program NTV's The Music Day. It was well received by the general public, propelling several songs to the Line Music Japan charts. "Given-Taken" took position #86 on the general chart, while the music videos for their songs "Given-Taken," "FEVER," and "Drunk-Dazed," shot up to #10, #20 and #30 respectively, on the Line Music MV Chart.
They are also currently trending on Yahoo Japan and Twipple Japan (Japanese alternative to Twitter). Fans are also mass-tweeting the hashtags "#ENHYPEN," and "#ENHYPEN_JapanDebut" on Twitter.
Billboards spotted on the streets; Fans share pictures in excitement
A lot of buzz has been circulating about the group, as fans spot billboards and other advertisements on the streets of Japan over the past few days, teasing the group's upcoming debut.
The reactions of fans to all the news pouring in at once are ones of pure joy, to say the least. Through memes and hashtags, ENGENEs (the official name for ENHYPEN fans) continue to show support for the group, keeping all the fans connected to the latest happenings in their fan circle. Many are tweeting about their Japanese TV performance, blown away by their prowess.
Both fans and non-fans alike are curious to see the eventual release. Catch ENHYPEN's Japanese debut on July 6th, with their single "BORDER: Hakanai."