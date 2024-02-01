ESENES WORLDWIDE Eyeball Mules: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

ESENES WORLDWIDE Eyeball Mules is one of the many bold designs that the brand has introduced till date. The brand has a history of launching unique shoes that stand out. From the Cubone-inspired "Boneheads" clogs to the star-adorned CREAMSTA sneakers, ESENES has made a mark. These creations draw inspiration from various elements, blending pop culture with innovative design.

Their latest release, the Eyeball Mules, promises to be another hit. These mules capture attention with their distinctive look and feel. People who adore statement shoes will find the design intriguing because it is both fun and edgy. The shoes' distinctive characteristics make them discussion starters.

The ESENES WORLDWIDE Eyeball Mules are set for release on Friday, February 2, at 3 p.m. online. They will be available for $110. This price point makes them accessible to a wide audience. Fashion enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this launch. The mules combine style, comfort, and affordability.

The ESENES WORLDWIDE Eyeball Mules stand out for several reasons. First, the genuine black fur adds a luxurious and soft texture. This feature alone makes the mules a must-have for fashion-forward individuals. Then, the addition of 26 glass eyes gives the shoes a whimsical, yet edgy look. These eyes vary in color and size, adding to the uniqueness of each pair.

Moreover, the mules have a black leather footbed. The detail ensures comfort for the wearer throughout the day. The rubber-treaded outsole is another practical feature. It provides excellent traction, making the mules suitable for various settings.

Packaging and Presentation

The packaging of the ESENES WORLDWIDE Eyeball Mules is as unique as the shoes themselves. Although not furry, the box mirrors the mules' design. It features the same furry and eyeball-filled aesthetic. This attention to detail in packaging enhances the unboxing experience. It shows the brand's commitment to delivering a cohesive and memorable product.

Anticipated Colorways

While the initial release focuses on genuine black fur, there's excitement about potential colorways. Fashion insiders and fans of ESENES WORLDWIDE speculate on future variations. These could include different fur colors or eye designs. The brand has not confirmed any additional colorways yet. However, anticipation adds to the excitement surrounding the Eyeball Mules.

The history of ESENES WORLDWIDE

The founding goal of ESENES WORLDWIDE was to push the limits of shoe design. The brand's goal has always been to make shoes that are cutting-edge and culturally relevant. Its adventure started with a string of releases that attracted the attention of the fashion industry right away. The "Boneheads" and CREAMSTA sneakers are just a few examples of their creativity. ESENES has grown in popularity, thanks to its fearless approach to design.

The ESENES WORLDWIDE Eyeball Mules are a bold addition to any shoe collection. They reflect the brand's commitment to innovative and playful design. Enthusiasts are eager to include them in their outfits now that the release date and cost are known. These mules are a declaration of uniqueness and originality rather than merely a pair of shoes.