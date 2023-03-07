Everything to know about Oscars 2023 best actor nominees 

The 95th Academy Awards (Oscars 2023) will be organized at LA's Dolby Theater. The ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and broadcast via ABC. This will be Kimmel's third stint as host of the evening.

The final award vote ends on Tuesday, March 7, after which the main event will be held on Sunday, March 12. Notably, there is tough competition in the Best Picture category as all the nominees are worthy of the Oscars 2023 trophy. The movies in contention are:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Meanwhile, the Oscars 2023 nominees under the Actor In A Leading Role category or Best Actor are Austin Butler for Elvis, Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Paul Mescal for Aftersun, and Bill Nighy for Living.

Oscars 2023 trivia: It's the debut Academy Award nod for all the male actors

Butler, Farrell, Fraser, Mescal, and Nighy are first-time nominees for the Actor In A Leading Role category when it comes to the Academy Awards.

1) Austin Butler: Elvis is his first biopic

Butler received a nomination at the Oscars 2023 for his role as rockstar Elvis Presley in Elvis. The Baz Luhrmann directorial was released to a thumping reception on June 24, 2022. Apart from being a critical success (eight Oscars 2023 nominations), it was also a financial victory earning three times its production budget.

Butler, who started doing teen sitcoms for Nickelodeon and Disney Channel, also received a Golden Globe Award and a BAFTA for Elvis. He debuted in films in 2009; Elvis is his ninth feature. He is currently dating model Kaia Gerbe.

2) Colin Farrell: The Banshees of Inisherin was his third release in 2022

Although Farrell is a veteran actor, but this is his first nomination. He has featured in notable films like Minority Report (2002), Miami Vice (2006), Cassandra's Dream (2007), In Bruges (2008), Total Recall (2012), The Lobster (2015), and After Yang (2021), among others.

The Irish actor is the recipient of two Golden Globe Awards and his performance as Pádraic Súilleabháin in The Banshees of Inisherin earned his debut Oscar nod. Born in Dublin, Farrell featured in two other 2022 releases, The Batman as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot / The Penguin, and Thirteen Lives as John Volanthen.

3) Brendan Fraser: The Whale is his only release of 2022

The Whale, a psychological drama directed by Darren Aronofsky, features Brendan Fraser as Charlie, a reclusive and morbidly obese English professor who wants to reach out to his estranged daughter and connect with her before his death.

Fraser, a 90s heartthrob, brought out the nuances of his character on celluloid in The Whale, earned wide praise and secured various awards. The veteran actor's performance was highly anticipated given that he has been absent from the mainstream view for a while.

The Mummy star is also noted for his performances in Encino Man, School Ties, George of the Jungle, Bedazzled, and No Sudden Move, among others.

4) Paul Mescal: Comparatively, a fresh face bracing up for the big win

Paul Mescal, Farrell’s fellow Irishman, was an acting student at The Lir Academy and honed his skills in Dublin theaters.

After the miniseries Normal People got him limelight, Mescal got a supporting role in the Oscar-nominated movie The Lost Daughter (also his feature debut) and led Aftersun in 2022. The latter got him his maiden Oscar nod.

Foe, Strangers, and Merrily We Roll Along are some of his upcoming projects. He is also reportedly in talks to star in the new Gladiator sequel.

5) Bill Nighy: The eldest 'Actor In A Leading Role' nominee

Bill Nighy, an acclaimed theater actor, is known for his performances in films like Love Actually (2003), the Pirates of the Caribbean film series (2006–2007), and the Underworld film series (2003–2009).

The 73-year-old English actor gained further fame with his execution for Shaun of the Dead (2004), The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005), The Constant Gardener (2005), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010), About Time (2013), and Emma (2020), among others.

The Oscars 2023 will be broadcast live on ABC at 8:00 pm EDT on March 12, 2023. One can stream the event live on platforms including ABC.com, the ABC app, Hulu, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV. Meanwhile, the red carpet will air on E! from 5:00 pm EDT.

