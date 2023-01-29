In March 2015, Mitchelle Blair left her apartment in Detroit, Michigan after an eviction notice was served to her. When the the crew of the 36th District Court was clearing the apartment, they found two bodies placed inside the freezer.

They were Blair's children who were kept in the deep freezer for almost three years. She was the one who killed her own kids because they allegedly molested her youngest son.

The mother was eventually arrested and convicted of first-degree murder and is currently serving her sentence at the Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Michigan.

The chilling story of Michigan woman Mitchelle Blair will be detailed in Investigation Discovery's true-crime series, Evil Lives Here. The episode titled I Made It Out Alive will air on January 29.

Here's the synopsis of the episode:

"For years, every time Gabi Blair walks past the freezer, she shudders at the thought of the horrors hidden inside; forced to keep secret her mother's crimes, she prays that someone will discover the truth before she becomes her mother's next victim."

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of murder. Discretion is advised.

Read on to find out who Mitchelle Blair is, what she did with her children and more

How did the incident come to light?

35-year-old mother Mitchelle Blair was asked to vacade her apartment for the non-payment of her rent dues. She reportedly asked her relatives for money when she was unable to pay her dues and keep a stable job. She owned $2,206 to the apartment complex she was living in.

It was at this time that the court sent an eviction notice and she was asked to leave the apartment. After she left, the 36th District Court crew went inside the apartment to remove her furniture. While clearing the freezer, they found two dead bodies wrapped inside a plastic cloth.

Blair admitted to having killed her children

It wasn't a long chase to nab Blair down. She confessed to the police of killing her children as they were turning into "demons". She told the police that her children were sexually molesting her youngest son so she killed them.

MDN NEWS @MDNnewss



In 2015, 35 year old Mitchelle Blair was living with four kids She was evicted from her apartment. After she was evicted she was always



#MDNnews “Mitchelle Blair Killed two of her kids, stuffed them into a small deep freezer and left them there for almost three years.In 2015, 35 year old Mitchelle Blair was living with four kids She was evicted from her apartment. After she was evicted she was always “Mitchelle Blair Killed two of her kids, stuffed them into a small deep freezer and left them there for almost three years. In 2015, 35 year old Mitchelle Blair was living with four kids She was evicted from her apartment. After she was evicted she was always #MDNnews https://t.co/Of7xFE3nJQ

In August 2012, Blair once returned home to find her youngest son, Matthew using dolls to stimulate sexual activity. When she enquired about him, he promptly confessed that his older brother, Stephen often sexually abused him.

The enranged mother confronted Stephen about it and he too confessed.

During the trial, Mitchelle told the police:

“I went upstairs and I said, Stephen, Matthew said you were humping on him. He stood up and looked at me like he had lost his mind. He said yes…So I started punching Stephen… I put a bag over his head, he lost consciousness, I did that a couple of times.”

What did she do with her children?

After coming to know about what Stephen had been doing with Matthew, Blair allegedly began to torture him in the most inhumane way. She confessed to pouring hot water on his genitals and letting the skin peel off. The mother then proceeded to force Stephen to drink Index before strangulating him with a belt.

A few months after killing Stephen, Blair allegedly discovered that her daughter, Stoni, was raping her youngest son, so she decided to starve Stoni before beating her to death in May 2013.

Crime Family Podcast🩸 @CrimeFamilyPod1



It took years to uncover the horror that had taken place at the home of Mitchelle Blair and her four children and it cost two of them their lives.



patreon.com/Crimefamilypod…



Photo:

tinyurl.com/bxh8a239 Patreon Bonus Episode: The Murders of Stephen Berry and Stoni BlairIt took years to uncover the horror that had taken place at the home of Mitchelle Blair and her four children and it cost two of them their lives.Photo: Patreon Bonus Episode: The Murders of Stephen Berry and Stoni BlairIt took years to uncover the horror that had taken place at the home of Mitchelle Blair and her four children and it cost two of them their lives.patreon.com/Crimefamilypod…Photo: tinyurl.com/bxh8a239 https://t.co/bGZ3JqAoP5

According to Mitchelle, she wanted to confess everything to the police but Matthew did not want to let her mother go, so she decided to place Stoni's body on top of Stephen's in the freezer.

Poll : 0 votes