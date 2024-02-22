Ewan MacIntosh's The Office co-star Ricky Gervais says "he was an absolute original" as the former dies aged 50

British actor and comedian Ewan MacIntosh, renowned for his role as 'Big Keith' in the iconic sitcom The Office, passed away at 50.

MacIntosh gained widespread recognition for playing Keith Bishop, an accountant at the fictional paper company Wernham Hogg, in The Office. Keith became a memorable figure in British comedy, known for his deadpan humor, love for scotch eggs, and monotone answerphone messages.

Ricky Gervais, the creator of The Office, led the tributes on Twitter, praising MacIntosh as "an absolute original" in the comedy world.

Ewan MacIntosh's character, Big Keith

Ewan MacIntosh's Big Keith from the U.K. version of The Office was well-loved. His relatability, quotable lines, and role as a source of comic relief added to his enduring popularity. Fans appreciated the nostalgia associated with his character, creating a lasting connection to the early seasons of The Office.

In 2021, MacIntosh spoke to VICE about his character, Big Keith, and his love for scotch eggs. In the conversation, he said,

"My first scene with Martin [Freeman], where I eat the Scotch egg - we had trouble doing that for some reason. It took ages to get that done. I got through a lot of Scotch eggs. I wasn't told about it. The props guy nipped out and bought them last minute."

In the same conversation with VICE, MacIntosh also talked about getting recognized,

"I’d get recognised quite a lot. I’m used to it, because it’s been so many years now. But I’m lucky in that at least I didn’t play a villain in a soap or a paedophile in a big cop show. No one’s spitting at me. Everyone’s always really nice and friendly"

MacIntosh also spoke about his co-actor Ricky Gervais, he said,

"He’s pretty normal, really. He’s like David Brent without any of David Brent’s opinions. If David Brent was quite a liberal, animal-loving vegan, and wasn’t sexist or racist, then that would be what Ricky’s like."

Ewan MacIntosh's roles beyond The Office

MacIntosh's talent extended beyond The Office, as he also featured in other British comedies like Miranda and Little Britain. In addition to his contributions to television, MacIntosh delved into the world of film, appearing as Lionel in the 2017 British romantic comedy Finding Fatimah.

Tributes for Ewan MacIntosh

Ricky Gervais wrote on X,

"Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP."

MacIntosh's death also prompted heartfelt tributes from fellow actors, including Miranda Hart and Rufus Jones.

Miranda Hart, who worked with Ewan in the BBC comedy show Miranda, posted a tribute to Instagram.

Rufus Jones also paid tritube to Macintosh, saying,

"Thinking of Ewen Macintosh today, who I’m reading has sadly left us. A familiar and hilarious member of the Edinburgh sketch scene when we all started, and went on to create one of the most iconic scene stealers in tv comedy history. An absolute pleasure of a guy."

The cause of MacIntosh's death has not been officially disclosed, but reports from Decider indicate he died at Willow Green Care Home in Darlington.

