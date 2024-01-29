Expats complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Based on Janice Y. K Lee's “The Expatriates,” Lulu Wang’s Expats made its worldwide debut on January 26, 2024. As announced prior to the release, it will be a six-episode miniseries. So, in a nutshell, there won’t be a second season as the miniseries will be completely adapting the original novel, leaving nothing for the show’s continuation.

As announced, all episodes will be helmed by Lulu Wang, who, besides serving as the showrunner, is also executively producing the miniseries with Nicole Kidman, Daniele Melia, Per Saari, Alice Bell, Stan Wlodkowski, and Theresa Park. Follow along with the article to learn more about Expats episode count, release schedule, cast, plot, and more.

How many episodes are there in Expats

As stated above, Expats is slated for a six-episode run from January 26 to February 23, 2024, with the first two episodes released in a double-header format. Each episode will drop weekly on Fridays with runtimes ranging from 50 to 54 minutes. The complete list of release schedule is listed below:

Episodes Title Date Episode 1 The Peak January 26, 2024 Episode 2 Mongkok January 26, 2024 Episode 3 TBA February 2, 2024 Episode 4 TBA February 9, 2024 Episode 5 TBA February 16, 2024 Episode 6 TBA February 23, 2024

All cast members and their characters

The five major cast members in the miniseries and their characters are mentioned below:

Nicole Kidman as Margaret Woo

Brian Tee as Clarke Woo

Sarayu Blue as Hilary Starr

Jack Houston as David Starr

Ji-Young Yoo as Mercy

Four cast members who will be playing the children of Margaret and Clarke Woo:

Bodhi Del Rossario as Philip Woo

Tiana Gowen as Daisy Woo

Gabrielle Chan as Jing Woo

Connor James as Gus Woo

Other recurring cast and their characters in the miniseries:

Poom Pak Shing as Sam

Bonde Sham as Charly

Flora Chan as Olive

Ruby Ruiz as Essie

Amelyn Pardenilla as Puri

Blessing Monkgohla as Pastor Alan Mambo

Jennifer Beveridge as Tilda

Sudha Bhuchar as Brinder

Lesly Chiang as Philena Chiang

Where to watch Expats

Expats was one of the two projects, besides Exciting Times, that Amazon Prime produced in Hong Kong. Being one of the latest Originals released in 2024, the miniseries can be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. For new subscribers to the OTT, the price ranges from $14.99 per month to $139 per year.

Plot summary

The official synopsis for The Expatriates by Janice Y. K. Lee reads as such:

In the glittering city of Hong Kong, expats arrive daily for myriad reasons—to find or lose themselves in a foreign place and to forget or remake themselves far from home."Amidst this hothouse atmosphere, a tragic incident causes three American women’s lives to collide in ways that will rewrite every assumption of their privileged world.

It introduces the three pivotal characters the story revolves around:

Mercy, a young Korean American and recent Columbia graduate, once again finds herself compromised and adrift, trying to start her life anew; Hilary, a wealthy housewife, is haunted by her struggle to have a child, hoping to save her uncertain marriage.

Meanwhile, Margaret, once the enviable mother of three, tries to negotiate an existence that has become utterly unrecognizable after a catastrophic event.

The synopsis further reveals the intricate dance of their fates:

"Faced with unthinkable choices, these three women form a profound connection that defies the norms of the sequestered community—finding in each other a strength borne of need, forgiveness, and, ultimately, hope.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Expats as 2024 progresses.

