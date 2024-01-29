Expats Episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Expats Episode 3 will be released on February 2, 2024, at 7:00 am ET on Amazon Prime Video. The double-header premiere, titled “The Peak” and “Mongkok,” effectively conveyed the storyline and introduced characters, ensuring a well-rounded and riveting start.

Nicole Kidman beautifully captured the essence of Margaret’s character, skillfully portraying the complexities of coping with the loss of a child and the challenges of motherhood. Likewise, Sarayu Blue and Jin-Young Yoo have delivered compelling performances, playing Hilary and Mercy, adding depth to the narrative and making the series a captivating watch in 2024.

As the story progresses, Expats will explore how the three characters, living as Expatriates in Hong Kong, deal with setbacks and strive to find resilience. Follow along with the article to learn more about Expats Episode 3.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Expats. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Expats Episode 3 be released

As stated above, Expats Episode 3 is set to release on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 7:00 am ET. The complete list of release dates and times for the coming installment is listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, February 2, 2024 4 pm Central Time Friday, February 2, 2024 6 pm Eastern Time Friday, February 2, 2024 7 am Mountain Time Friday, February 2, 2024 5 pm Alaska Standard Time Friday, February 2, 2024 3 am Hawaii Standard Time Friday, February 2, 2024 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 2, 2024 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, February 2, 2024 10:30 am Central European Summer Time Friday, February 2, 2024 1 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, February 2, 2024 10:30 pm

Where to watch Expats Episode 3

Expats Episode 3 and all the latest installments of the series will be exclusively available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, given the show is one of the platform’s Originals. So, in a nutshell, subscribers of Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and other OTTs won’t be seeing the series in their libraries. The subscription to Amazon Prime Video ranges from $14.99 per month to $139 per year.

A brief recap of Expats Episode 1 & 2

The first episode mostly revolved around the present scenario, focusing on how Margaret was coping with losing her youngest child, Gus. The episode also saw Helen struggling to keep her married life from falling apart and Mercy trying her best to get over the tragedy.

However, regardless of each of the characters trying their best to avoid it, they eventually ran into each other, given their fates had been entangled.

There have been several plot holes in the first episode, leaving fans confused about why Hilary was acting hostile towards Margaret, and the second episode still didn’t answer it. However, despite the animosity, Hilary eventually showed that she was there for Margaret during her difficult time.

Mercy, one of the three lead characters of the show, is shown having an affair with Hilary’s husband, David. She later got a gig to serve as a waiter at an event hosted by Clarke and Margaret Woo, where, after spotting the latter’s children, she eventually left the premises in a rush, another plot hole from the first episode.

The second episode finally gave the whole picture that it was Mercy who lost Gus at a busy market in Hong Kong. Mercy met the Woos on a cruise ride, where she eventually got along with Margaret, who admired her babysitting ability. One fateful day, Margaret asked Mercy to dinner at some restaurant, a decision that turned both of their lives upside down.

After leaving the restaurant, they took a stroll around the market, where Gus, who was entrusted to Mercy by Margaret, went missing. After learning about the situation, both Margaret and Clarke were devastated.

What to expect from Expats Episode 3

Expats Episode 3 will likely see the events that take place between the first and the second episodes, showing Margaret and Mercy’s situation after losing Gus. The episode is anticipated to highlight Mercy being interrogated by the police and also what happened between Margaret and Hilary that caused them to act more like neighbors than friends. More revelations are expected to be made in the coming episode.

