Exploring why Friends is still popular and going strong even 30 years after its pilot was aired

The iconic sitcom Friends aired its pilot episode on September 22, 1994, and has since grown into a cultural phenomenon that is relevant even today. The show ran for 10 seasons when it ended in 2004, but remains a fan-favorite even today. Fans from across the world have fallen in love with its dialogs, scenes, and characters.

It revolves around a group of friends who are in their 20s and early 30s as they explore life's joys and pains while living in New York City. From being unemployed to finding love to dealing with family issues, and going through the milestones of growing up, Friends captures it all.

For many, the passage of time did not affect their watching of Friends. On the contrary, it keeps getting more popular with its fan numbers growing. The show's years of popularity speak of its character and storyline strength as well as its ability to highlight the essence of friendship and love.

This article will take a look at why the show is still popular among new and returning fans even 20 years after it stopped airing new episodes.

Iconic episodes and dialogues that are relatable to date

1) "Joey doesn’t share food" (Season 10, Episode 9)

Joey is portrayed by Matt LeBlanc (Image via YouTube/ Rotten Tomatoes TV, 2:13)

This statement is from Season 10, Episode 9, titled The One with Ross's Sandwich. In the same, Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) makes the statement when his date tries to take fries from his plate.

Joey, who loves food, is shown as a hilarious but sometimes selfish character. This is a much-quoted example of Joey's character and his immovable standpoint on sharing food.

With time, the line has become famous not just because people appreciate Joey's love for food but also because of the straightforwardness and humorous approach.

2) "Unagi"(Season 6, Episode 17)

Ross's definition of Unagi is not accurate in any way (Image via YouTube/ Rotten Tomatoes TV, 00:46)

"Unagi" is a phrase used in season 6 episode 17 titled The One With Unagi. The episode shows Ross Geller teaching Rachel Green and Phoebe Buffay the concept of self-defense and the state of "Unagi," which means complete awareness.

Ross played by David Schwimmer comically demonstrated martial arts knowledge to the girls, thus sparking the phenomenon of "Unagi." This sequence embodies his bizarre and often exaggerated beliefs and tendencies.

‘Unagi’, a Friends catchphrase, has created a lot of buzz among fans. The term is usually used in a funny context just to mean being attentive in every situation that one finds themselves in.

3) "We were on a break" (Season 3, Episode 1)

Rachel Greene is played by Jennifer Aniston (Image via YouTube/ Rotten Tomatoes TV, 1:07)

This comes from season 3, episode 15, titled The One Where Ross and Rachel Take a Break. The statement is made by Ross after a fierce argument between him and Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston.

This line becomes Ross' pride and joy, but it simultaneously leads to a lot of misconceptions and miscommunication between him and Rachel. It exemplifies the issues that operate within the relationships and the misunderstandings of the people involved.

"We were on a break" has become a recurrent catchphrase from Friends. It has led many fans to wonder what a break was and whether it was a part of an on-and-off relationship.

4) "Pivot" (Season 5, Episode 16)

The term has since become a catchphrase and meme among fans of the show (Image via YouTube/ Rotten Tomatoes TV, 1:31)

The word “pivot” is used in Season 5, Episode 16, titled The One with the Cop. Ross is helped by Chandler Bing and Rachel in the episode as he moves a couch up the stairs to his apartment.

With his sudden and repeated "pivot" becoming more and more helpless as he tries to get the couch upstairs, Ross creates a hilarious scene that sticks in the viewers' minds. The type of comedy, in this case, is physical, and the way Ross shows his irritation makes this scene memorable.

"Pivot" is one of the most well-known and attributed lines from Friends. Its symbolism signifies not only the difficulties and humor that come with normal life but the memorable bonds among the characters as well.

The perfect casting and relatability of characters

The six main players are Monica Geller (Courtney Cox), Pheobe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry). Since the show's airing, the six didn't just become household names but were also some of the highest-paid actors on TV.

However, the casting of Friends did not come without its problems, which were the different actors that were considered for each role. For example, Kathy Griffin and Jane Lynch both auditioned for Phoebe's role, but it was eventually given to Kudrow. Another example is Jon Favreau and Jon Cryer who were the potential contenders for Chandler. Nevertheless, Matthew Perry got Chandler's part after shooting the pilot of another show called LAX 2194.

Friends characters embody a group of friends that is relatable and endearing to most audiences. This is because each character has a distinct personality which leaves viewers easily attached and interested in their lifestyles.

From dating to career struggles and family, the treatment of various social, cultural, and comedic themes has been appreciated for its relatability and appeal. The show depicts modern issues with humor while maintaining common themes such as love and friendship portraying what the show can be on a broader level.

Fashion and trendsetters: From Rachel's haircut to 90s style

The show has had a considerable effect on fashion and trends, including the iconic Rachel haircut and 90s style. The "Rachel haircut," famously worn by Jennifer Aniston in Friends, continues to be an inspiration for style trends, often associated with late 90s fashion. It has its own unique face-framing choppy layers and has been adapted in different ways over the years. It was also revisited lately, showcasing its still-lasting appeal and possibilities through all hair types and styles.

The show has received a lot of attention from critics and watchers alike, with most of them being complimented for its wit and originality. The "Rachel" haircut made a stylish comeback, which was spotted on celebrities like Billie Piper, Chrissy Teigen, Renée Zellweger, and even Hailey Bieber who sported different versions of this look.

The Rachel haircut has been popular over the years (Image via YouTube/ Rotten Tomatoes TV, 0:40)

The hairstyle's popularity initially emerged in the '90s, and then it extended beyond that when TikTok influencers started recreating the blow dry and bangs. This, in turn, made it popular again.

In addition, the versatility of the "Rachel" haircut can be seen in the modern "lob," a short, chic bob that combines elegance and minimal effort. This timeless hairstyle is said to look good on many hair textures and cuts, which makes it an attractive option for women of all ages.

"Jennifer Aniston Forgets" by Uber Eats is a series of ads that portray the actress forgetting her Rachel haircut, her Friends co-star - David Schwimmer, and even a decade of her life. The campaign was a product of the ad agency Special US and was unveiled at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Cultural references and social themes that still stand relevant

Phoebe was a surrogate for her brother (Image via YouTube/ Rotten Tomatoes TV, 1:38)

The series focused on such things as dating, career problems, and family life in the 90s and 2000s. It tried to find a balance between the contemporary dimension and the ageless component of relationships across generations.

One of the notable ways Friends addressed social themes was through its depiction of different types of mothers. Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel was a single mother of her little daughter, Emma. Meanwhile, Courteney Cox as Monica became an adoptive mom after she had trouble conceiving. Lisa Kudrow's character, Pheobe helped her brother and sister-in-law, by being their surrogate.

These representations of motherhood not only imparted the audience with an understanding of the difficulties and joys of parenting but also of parenting in different aspects.

The Friends legacy continues: Reunions and modern-day resurgence

Monica is played by Courtney Cox (Image via YouTube/ Rotten Tomatoes TV, 1:28)

The 2021 reunion special Friends: The Reunion gave the cast a chance to share their experiences of the show and the significance it had in pop culture.

The reunion also addressed the murky beginnings of the show and the creative technique of generating some of the most well-known memories of the show. The cast emphasized that the reunion is unique and that there will be no more Friends reboots or continuations. This made it both unusual and special for fans.

One of the major marks of the show's legacy is meme culture, where lines and moments from the show become popular and are parodied. Whether it is through the cultural touchstones or the modern-day resurgence of the show, the characters and themes of Friends remain relevant and relatable to the newer generations too.

It is the series of memes that keep the sitcom Friends in the mind of the audience every time. The show's well-known scenes and memorable quotes have been repeatedly captured in memes, proving to be a modern way of honoring the series. What also added to the popularity of the series in recent times is that the actor who played Chandler, Matthew Perry, passed away in 2023 at the age of 54.

Fans can watch Friends on Netflix and HBO Max.