Exploring how Interstellar became a timeless masterpiece embedded in time

Christopher Nolan's space adventure film Interstellar has left a lasting impact on cinema since it was released in 2014. Nolan's ability to blend complex narratives with stunning visuals and the acting prowess of its talented cast took audiences on a transcendent journey through the cosmos.

The film is about a near future where famines have ravaged Earth, and the human population has plummeted, facing extinction. Joseph Cooper, a former NASA pilot turned farmer along with a team of scientists, embarks on a perilous mission through a wormhole near Saturn.

As Earth's resources dwindle and the planet becomes increasingly uninhabitable, their objective is to find a habitable planet for humanity to colonize. However, for the mission, they must give the ultimate sacrifice of time to their loved ones.

Interstellar, starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Michael Caine, Jessica Chastain, and Matt Damon was praised by critics and audiences for its theme, ambition, and execution.

Interstellar's storyline took the audience on an unforgettable journey

In 2067, humanity is on the brink of extinction due to ecocide. Former NASA pilot Joseph Cooper embarks on a daring journey through a wormhole near Saturn leading to three potentially habitable planets, each orbiting the supermassive black hole Gargantua. Copper and his team navigate the complexity of time dilation, relativity, cosmic uncertainty, and the mysteries of space to reach these planets.

The team makes the ultimate sacrifice of time with their loved ones, including Cooper who left his father and two children behind. They face perilous challenges and emotional trials, but the bond of love and sacrifice drives them forward.

During the mission, a few crew members die, some are left behind, and Cooper falls beyond the black hole's event horizon. However, the bond of love transcends space and time and gets Cooper back to his daughter after 89 years.

Interstellar provokes existential questions and explores humanity

Still of Matthew McConaughey and McKenzie Foy(Image via Warner Bros.)

It sensitively portrays a possible dystopia and warns about the desperate journey that humanity would have to take if we weren't cautious. The film also intrigued the future of human exploration, and the possibility and perhaps the necessity of interstellar travel.

Interstellar explores the interconnectedness of all existence and the lengths to which individuals would go to ensure the survival of their species and loved ones.

It engagingly blends science and humanity

Interstellar did not stay back from showcasing the rigor of science and mathematical complexity. To stay as true to science as possible, Nolan hired Kip Thorne, a theoretical physicist and Nobel Laureate as the scientific consultant and executive producer of the film.

The film kept the themes of love and humanity wrapped inside the wonders of scientific prowess. And eventually professed the use of science for progress but, with necessary caution.

Interstellar is inspired by several sci-fi books and films, most notably Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of the Arthur C. Clarke novel, 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Interstellar is an epic tale of love, loss, and redemption

Interstellar is not an action spectacle, it is a film about love and sacrifice. While it's set in space and has some of the most spectacular sequences put to film, at its heart the film is a love story between Cooper and his children.

The scientific complexity of the film is overwhelming, as it deals with the profound mysteries of the universe and the human condition. But Nolan seamlessly weaves it together with deeply emotional storytelling.

Cooper goes on a journey to save humanity but sacrifices the most important thing in his lifetime with his children. The perilous journey takes him to unknown worlds and puts him and his team against the ambiguity of space and time. But in the end, his special connection with his daughter Murph becomes the vessel to save humanity.

Love emerges as the central theme of the film, not just as a personal bond between characters, but as a cosmic force transcending space and time.

Interstellar's commitment to scientific accuracy

Chris Nolan on the set of the film(Image via Warner Bros.)

While Interstellar takes creative liberties for the sake of effective storytelling, it remains grounded in scientific theories and speculations. Caltech physicist and Nobel Laureate Kip Thorne and producer Lynda Obst conceived the scientific scenario and premise of the film.

Jonathan Nolan, after working on the script for four years, recommended his brother as a suitable director for the film. The result of these collaborations is a narrative that balances scientific realism with imaginative speculation, inviting audiences to contemplate the mysteries of the cosmos.

Interstellar utilizes Einstein's theory of relativity as the narrative cornerstone and references theories like Murphy's law, Tsiolkovsky Rocket Equation, time dilation, and the Einstein-Rosen bridge. It also features futuristic AI robots and spacecraft based on the International Space Station.

The final sequence of the film shows a human space habitat that resembles O'Neil's Cylinders, a theoretical space habitat model proposed by physicist Gerard K. O'Neil in 1976.

The film's scientific accuracy was praised by scientists like Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Michio Kaku, and several others.

Time Travel and exploring dimensions

Still from the film(Image via Warner Bros.)

Interstellar delves into the mind-bending concept of time travel with remarkable depth and ingenuity. The film uses the hypothetical concept of space travel through a wormhole and explores how time alters perception when astronauts venture near black holes.

Each minute spent on distant planets equates to days spent on Earth. Cooper's team mission on Dr. Miller's Ocean Planet lasted over a couple of hours, but in that time 23 years had passed on Earth. And Cooper is left crying in front of a screen playing video messages from his children, who are now grown adults.

The production teams also designed three spacecraft - the Endurance, a ranger, a lander, and two robots, CASE and TARS to showcase realistic machinery capable of exploring space and other dimensions. The works of renowned architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe heavily inspired the designs of these machinery.

The making of Gargantua for Interstellar

The film features a rapidly spinning supermassive black hole called Gargantua. It is orbited by potentially habitable planets that Cooper and team are set to explore.

To bring Gargantua to life the visual effects team referenced several academic journals on black holes under Thorne's supervision. The effects were created in Double Negative studio where engineers wrote new CGI rendering software to create accurate stimulations. Some individual frames took up to 100 hours to render, totaling 800TB of data.

Kip Thorne in his book, The Science of Interstellar has explained Gargantua in detail and mentioned that several of the visual effects were toned down severely from what it would've actually looked like.

Impending apocalypse on Earth

Still from the movie(Image via Warner Bros.)

As a film set in 2067, Interstellar paints a bleak picture of the future. In the film, humanity is facing an existential crisis due to The Blight, an agricultural phenomenon that has caused widespread failure of crops and famine. It would soon increase the Nitrogen level to such an extent that everyone would die of suffocation.

This was due to a combination of environmental factors such as climate change, soil degradation, overpopulation, and the depletion of natural resources. The film is a cautionary tale against ecocide.

How Hans Zimmer's score breathed life into the film

Interstellar had three primary settings, the uncertainty of life on Earth, the emptiness of space, and the unforgiving nature of the new worlds. Hans Zimmer's score masterfully conveys the humane feelings in each setting.

In an interview, Hans Zimmer said that Nolan did not tell him the story of the film, instead gave him a letter that told the story of a father leaving his child for work. This simple prompt was converted into an epic score with the use of unconventional instruments, such as a 1926 Harrison & Harrison organ.

Zimmer also uses simple melodies to convey the emotions of love, desperation, and loss of time. The ticking sound every 1.25 seconds on the ocean planet sequence denoting the passing of one day on Earth is a testament to his genius.

Apart from Zimmer, Academy Award-winning audio engineers Gregg Landaker and Gary Lizzo, and sound editor Richard King worked on enhancing the audio experience of the film.

How did the Nolan Brothers write Interstellar?

Christopher Nolan wrote the script of Interstellar with his brother and frequent collaborator Jonathan Nolan, who went to the California Institute of Technology for the necessary research, where he studied relativity. He drew inspiration from dystopian films like Wall-E and Avatar to write a story about a dystopian future.

Chris Nolan after joining the project, did his research and worked and reworked the script with his brother. Together they even went to NASA to understand the workings of the space agency.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan said the project was originally developed by Lynda Obsta, an astrophysicist at CalTeach, who is friends with Kip Thorne.

"The project was originally developed by Lynda Obst. She’s great friends with Kip Thorne, an astrophysicist at CalTech, and their dream was to make a science-fiction film where the more outlandish concepts were derived from real-world science. They originally developed the film with Steven Spielberg at Paramount and they hired my brother to come up with a story and a script. He and I talk about everything, whether or not we’re working on it together, so I’d been hearing about it over the four years he worked on it, and I really felt that there was an extraordinary opportunity there to tell a very intimate story of human connection and relationships and contrast it with the cosmic scale of the overall events."

Nolan continued:

"So when I had the chance to get involved, I wanted to jump on it because I feel that those kinds of opportunities are very few and far between, where you really see what something could be, in terms of what the balance is between the emotional side of the story and the scale of the thing, the vastness of what the story tries to encompass."

Interstellar's visual mastery and spectacle

Still from the set of the film(Image via Warner Bros)

Visually stunning and meticulously crafted, Interstellar has some of the most incredible sequences ever put on film. Every frame, from the vast emptiness of space to the majestic beauty of distant planets, is a work of art.

Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema shot the film on 35mm film in Panavision anamorphic format and IMAX 70mm photography.

Nolan's use of miniatures, practical effects, and innovative techniques, combined with Hoytema's use of lenses, and the awe-inspiring work by the visual effects team, creates an immersive cinematic experience that lingers long after the credits roll.

Final thoughts

The portrayal of space travel in Interstellar is both thought-provoking and visually stunning, cementing its status as a seminal work of science fiction cinema. Nolan's intricate storytelling challenges viewers to contemplate the fluid nature of time, captivates them in the majestic visual spectacle, and immerses them in the humane quest for survival in the face of existential threats.

The film weaves together profound themes of love and loss with masterful performances to create an unforgettable cinematic odyssey.