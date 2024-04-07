Exploring why Sheldon & Penny's friendship in The Big Bang Theory is so significant 

CBC's The Big Bang Theory was never just about a group of 'science geeks' and an aspiring actress, it was so much more. It was about friendship among people who had very different personalities but were united by several aspects, including their levels of acceptance.

Therefore, when two scientists, Leonard and Sheldon found out that a woman had moved into the apartment across from them, they welcomed her into their lives. Sheldon, who was not too keen on the idea in episode 1 of The Big Bang Theory, ended up becoming close friends with Penny by the end of the series.

Sheldon and Penny are the perfect example of how opposites can attract

Despite being different, Penny and Sheldon became close friends (Image via Instagram/ @bigbangtheory)

Ever since The Big Bang Theory premiered and Sheldon Cooper and Penny first crossed paths, the show's makers had started hinting at the unusual relationship the two were going to share. Sheldon was a physicist at Caltech while Penny worked at The Cheesecake Factory, aspiring to become an actress.

In the first episode of the show, when Penny said that she was a Sagittarius and implied that her horoscope said way more about her than Leonard and Sheldon needed to know, Sheldon replied:

"Yes, it tells us that you participate in the mass cultural delusion that the sun's apparent position relative to arbitrarily defined constellations at the time of your birth somehow affects your personality."

The occasional jibes did not always come from Sheldon. Throughout the 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory, Penny too, occasionally, engaged in actively roasting Sheldon. In season 3 episode 15 when Sheldon approached Penny and said:

"Alright, let’s dispense with the friendly banter, I believe you know why I’m here."

Penny had instinctively retorted saying:

"Well, I always figured it was to study us, discover our weaknesses, and report back to your alien overlords."

Sheldon & Penny’s friendship tracks their emotional growth

Penny and Sheldon give each other the space required to grow in a friendship (Image via Instagram/ @bigbangtheory)

Despite being poles apart, Sheldon and Penny ended up having one of the most precious friendships depicted in The Big Bang Theory. The two, who did not get along well at first, became extremely close by the end of the show. A testament to the same were the events of season 9 episode 17 of the show.

When Sheldon locked himself up in a bathroom after feeling anxious about his family's presence on his birthday, Penny went to him and tried to comfort him. If the viewers were unaware of the relationship the two shared until the moment, their brief but impactful conversation made it very clear. While trying to comfort Sheldon, Penny said:

"There was a time I never would have been friends with someone like you and now you are one of my favourite people. So, if what you need is to spend your birthday in a bathroom, I'm happy to do it with you."

This was not the only instance in which the audience got a glimpse at the relationship the two shared in The Big Bang Theory. Several moments in the show prove how close Sheldon and Penny were as friends. They constantly challenged each other and left room for their growth.

For example, when Penny wanted to start her own business in season 2 episode 18, Sheldon was one of the first people to offer a helping hand. The two made flowers while vibing to songs while they kept an eye on the work of others.

Sheldon & Penny’s friendship in The Big Bang Theory challenges stereotypes

Penny and Sheldon are polar opposites and yet they are good friends (Image via Instagram/ @bigbangtheory)

One of the complaints that The Big Bang Theory gets is that the show often plays with stereotypes. For example, the show's lead characters Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, and Raj are scientists who are not good with women. Another lead character, Penny, is a dimwitted aspiring actress and waitress.

So when Sheldon, who considers himself the best in his field and Penny who is not adept with having a lot of "science people" around her, cross paths, the two do not get off to a smooth start. They constantly took digs at each other throughout The Big Bang Theory. Initially, the banter was directed towards Penny, but later on, Penny too started to engage in the banter and directed friendly insults towards Sheldon.

Sheldon & Penny’s friendship acts as comic relief

Sheldon and Penny's interactions in The Big Bang Theory often warrant the most laughs (Image via Instagram/ @bigbangtheory)

Many would agree that Sheldon was the soul of The Big Bang Theory. One of his innate qualities was his ability to insult someone and salvage them merely through his words. He did this to all the people he encountered but mostly to his friends.

Sheldon and Penny who got off to a rocky start in the beginning end up being one of the closest friends on the show. This meant that Sheldon left no stone unturned to constantly insult Penny. Penny too gave it back to him, sometimes as a retort and sometimes in the form of fresh insults. This often served as comedic relief for viewers who were left in splits when the two had a friendly altercation on screen.

What made their interactions even funnier were the different approaches they took while insulting each other. While Sheldon's approach was literal-minded, Penny's approach was more laid back and intuitive. For example when in an episode of The Big Bang Theory Sheldon claimed that he was a physicist and had the "working knowledge of the entire universe and everything it contains", Penny had asked him who Radiohead was. To which he had replied:

"I have a working knowledge of the important things in the universe."

Balance in the group dynamics

Penny is a great addition to the group of scientists in the show (Image via Instagram/ @bigbangtheory)

Sheldon and his friends in The Big Bang Theory are a group of science geeks. Therefore more often than not, they tend to speak in ways that are incomprehensible to people outside their domain. This often creates a barrier between them and the outside world who do not think highly of such distinguished people and fail to understand them.

Penny who is widely different from the rest of the group, often serves as a mediator between the group and the outside world. She helps them relieve the tension that arises due to their interactions with other people. Sheldon, who is possibly the nerdiest of the lot, often finds it difficult to express his feelings in "non-scientific terms."

While in a relationship with Amy, Sheldon took advice from Penny multiple times regarding ways to navigate the relationship. Penny helped Sheldon translate his thoughts to facilitate healthy conversations between the two. For example, when they went on their first date, the two hardly spoke on their way. To ease the environment Penny attempted to facilitate conversations between the two. She said:

"Have you told Amy what it was like for you growing up in Texas... why don't you tell her?"

All twelve seasons of The Big Bang Theory are available to stream on Netflix.