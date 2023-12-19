Fact Check: Did a 'Muslim immigrant' urinate on pork in Dutch grocery store? Britain First group leader Paul Golding's viral post explained

On Sunday, December 17, 2023, Paul Golding, leader of the far-right Britain First group shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), where he claimed that a "Muslim immigrant" was caught urinating on pork in a Dutch supermarket.

In the video, a man with his back to the camera is captured leaning over the pork section in Albert Heijn supermarket, supposedly urinating over the meat. Another male voice can be heard from behind the camera, speaking in Dutch. The man appears to be saying:

"Bro, you are radical, just because he doesn't want to eat pig. Wow. We don't eat pork. We don't eat pork."

According to Snopes.com, a fact-checking website, this video is marked as "unproven", meaning there is no evidence whatsoever to suggest that the alleged Muslim immigrant was urinating on the meat, as there is no urine visible in the clip. Rather, the man was pretending for the video.

As per Snopes, there is also no evidence to support Golding's claim that the man is a Muslim immigrant.

There is no evidence to prove that the alleged "Muslim immigrant" was urinating on the pork

Three hours after Golding had shared this video on X, Geert Wilders, a Dutch conservative-liberal politician, shared the same video that had been reposted on a Dutch video platform called Dumpert, with the caption of the video translating to "Young pisses on pork in the Albert Heijn."

Users on X pointed out that the video was a prank, originating on a TikTok account with the handle @buurtwachtt (translating to "neighborhood watch") around December 14, 2023. One individual on X claims the sound effect used was of a liquid hitting liquid like urine hitting the water in a toilet.

According to Scopes, there are other videos posted by the TikTok account @buurtwachtt that depict the user urinating in various places, like the gym and a sink. @buurtwachtt is a prank account that also occasionally hosts livestream videos of him cooking and working out.

Video posted by Golding incites Islamophobia as many believe the man in the clip to be a "Muslim immigrant"

While some people understood the nature of the prank, others took to X to voice their opinions about Muslim immigrants. The comments under the video posted by Golding incited a mass uprising of Islamophobia as many believed that the man in the video was a "Muslim immigrant", as claimed by Golding.

Disclaimer: The following tweets contain Islamophobic content that is offensive in nature. Readers' discretion is advised.

Paul Golding, aged 41, is the leader of the far-right political party Britain First and is known for his anti-Muslim ideals. According to the Huffington Post, he threatened to bury a pig in a proposed mosque site in Dudley in 2015 and was also imprisoned for violating a court order that prohibited him from entering a mosque in 2016.

His referral to the man in the video as a "Muslim immigrant" is not the first time he has used social media to peddle anti-Muslim polemic. According to The Guardian, his X account was suspended on December 18, 2017, for "inciting racial hatred".

According to Snopes, no response has come from @buurtwachtt regarding the video so far.