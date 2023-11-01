Fact Check: Did My Chemical Romance tease a new album release? Viral social media claim debunked 

My Chemical Romance is an American rock band who are considered to be one of the most influential rock bands of the early 2000s. The band has not released a new studio album since 2010's The Black Parade Is Dead!, despite their reunion and the subsequent tour, which concluded on March 26, 2023.

A viral social media rumour has emerged that the band is preparing to release a new album. The word emerged after a friend of the band, The Worm, posted a now cryptic picture showcasing an acoustic guitar with the two phrases 'I’m Not OK’ and 5OON in a now-deleted Instagram.

Since then, however, in a DM with a fan, Nathanbakker, posted on an MCR fan's Twitter, the friend of the band revealed he was merely trolling fans and there was no actual album in the works:

More on the My Chemical Romance album rumours

As stated earlier, the rumours of a new My Chemical Romance album started with the now-deleted cryptic Instagram post first spotted on October 31, 2023. This was picked up by social media, resulting in both fans and news media outlets such as Loudwire and NME reporting on the rumor of a new album by the band.

However, with the revelation of the screenshot of the DM between the band's friend, it is clear that any speculated upon teaser is false. Providing more support for the conclusion that there is not in fact, any new album by the band in the works is that there has not been any official word on the matter by the band or individual members of the band, on their socials or through media channels.

More on My Chemical Romance and their music career

My Chemical Romance was founded by Gerard Way and Matt Pelissie in 2001. The band's name was derived from the Ecstasy: Three Tales of Chemical Romance. by Irvine Welsh, as suggested by Way's younger brother Mikey Way.

The band released their debut studio album, I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love, on July 23, 2002. The album was a minor success, peaking at number 129 on the UK album chart.

The band achieved their first breakthrough with their second studio album, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, released on June 8, 2004. The album peaked at number 28 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

My Chemical Romance achieved critical acclaim with their third studio album, The Black Parade, released on October 23, 2006. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Kiwi album chart, as well as at number 2 on the Billboard 200 and UK album charts.

In an exclusive interview with Kerrang! in 2006, which was lost but later recovered and published by the magazine on May 27, 2022, the band's lead, Gerard Way, elaborated on the album's conception, drawing a comparison with Pink Floyd's seminal album The Wall, stating:

“I won’t lie, a lot of the feelings on The Black Parade come from a similar place to The Wall. There’s a degree of contempt in some of the lyrics on this record, and a degree of resignation. This record is like The Wall in that it’s about alienation – alienation of a band, and then the claiming of one’s destiny."

The band released their last studio album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, on November 19, 2010. The gold certified album peaked at number 4 on the Kiwi album chart as well as at number 8 on the Billboard 200 and Japanese album charts respectively.