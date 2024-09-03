Fact Check: Is the Adam Sandler Flubber movie real or fake? Viral poster debunked 

Rumors of a sequel to the popular movie Flubber have spread like wildfire across social media. A poster of the film showing Adam Sandler as the protagonist has been circulating online. Despite the assumptions going viral online, it is safe to say that they are far from the truth—no sequel to the franchise is being released.

The Facebook page Upcoming Movies was one of the many to claim that Adam Sandler would be starring in the movie, originally cast with Robin Williams. On September 3, 2024, the page also shared a poster that included the name of the movie mentioned in a goo-like substance form along with the number 2, as the movie would be a sequel.

The poster also included Adam Sandler wearing goggles and a lab coat, with Netflix written on the lapel.

The social media post was quick to go viral, amassing nearly 70,000 reactions, over 10,000 comments, and more than 18,000 shares.

Despite the excitement, the rumors about Flubber 2 being made or produced by Netflix are false. The poster is fake and appears to have been created using artificial intelligence. Additionally, there are no credible reports supporting the existence of the movie.

Flubber 2 starring Adam Sandler is not being released or in production

A closer look at the poster making its rounds online reveals the text “Certified AI-trash Bryce Lee” next to Adam Sandler’s face. Furthermore, neither Adam Sandler nor Netflix have publicly announced that the movie is being released or filmed, which is far from the norm in the film industry as promotions for upcoming films often take place.

Moreover, if one also goes to Bryce Lee’s ‘BryceLee From Okc’ Facebook page, the intro reads, “Welcome to my profile please share and enjoy I use Bing to make AI-generated art.” Hence, it is safe to say that the movie is not being released.

Additionally, the Flubber franchise belongs to Disney. If a sequel of the same was to be released, it would most likely be shared on the Disney+ streaming platform rather than Netflix.

Disney released its first Flubber movie, which starred Robin Williams in 1997. The science-fiction comedy, directed by Les Mayfield, is a remake of the 1961 movie The Absent-Minded Professor.

In the film, Williams, who played Professor Philip Brainard, develops a new energy source, hoping to save the fictional Medfield College from closure. This leads to him missing two wedding dates and subsequently irritating his fiancée and college president, Sara Jean Reynolds. His obliviousness then leads to his rival stealing his scientific ideas and almost stealing Sara away as well.

The movie went on to win multiple awards, including the BMI Film & TV Awards, the Kids' Choice Awards, and Germany's Bogey Awards. According to IMDb, the film reportedly grossed $177,977,226 worldwide following its release.

Meanwhile, Adam Sandler is expected to star in Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2 sequel as well as the streaming service’s Kinda Pregnant. He is also set to appear in an untitled Noah Baumbach-directed film alongside Isla Fisher, Eve Hewson, and Greta Gerwig.

