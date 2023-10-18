Fact Check: Is the Black flag raised in Iran a call for war? Meaning explained as tweet claim goes viral

As the Iran-Palestine war intensifies, a picture has caught the attention of people in which a black flag is seen above the Razavi Shrine in Iran. This picture has been shared by several social media users claiming that this black flag is a symbol of a call for war.

However, it is not true, as a black flag is a symbol of mourning, and this is not the first time that this flag has been raised atop the shrine. In the picture, it can be seen that this flag is fluttering atop the golden shrine.

Many internet users reacted to the flag picture by breaking the myth about the meaning of the flag and saying that this flag is a sign to mourn. They shared that the flag is waved when a calamity befalls Muslims. Readers also added context to the viral post.

The black flag raised in Iran is not a call for war

Readers added context mentioned that this flag is a symbol of mourning. It was also mentioned that 'it’s not the first time. Each year, they hoist black flags on the occasion of Muharram, the month of mourning for Imam Hussian's (AS) martyrdom. It’s a symbol of mourning.'

However, some social media users pointed out that this time the black flag must've fluttered above the shrine because Iran is supporting Palestine and they are mourning their loss.

According to BNN, this flag is not a standard flag, as usually a green flag flutters above the shrine. It was further mentioned,

"It resonates deeply with Islamic prophecy, echoing a Hadith about Khorasan. The flag, a symbol of mourning in Shia Islam, is traditionally raised to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein. But today, it stands as a potent symbol of solidarity with the Palestinian people, mourning the lives lost in an Israeli strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip."

Currently, it is not clear when this picture was taken. It is worth noting that an attack took place in a hospital in Gaza today in which around 500 people, including kids, were killed.

Other than this, people in Iran are protesting against Israel as the war is taking place between Israel and Palestine. The major protests for this are taking place in Tehran and people are calling this war an attack on Islam.

The Israel-Hamas conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas led an attack on Israel. After this, the war escalated and left people worried. In the latest update, on October 18, 2023, US President Joe Biden paid his visit to Israel.