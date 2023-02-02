Fact Check: Is Nessa Barrett alive? TikTok rumor debunked 

"Nessa Barrett RIP" recently began trending under the search suggestions on TikTok. This sent fans running to find out what happened to the 20-year-old singer and influencer.

However, Barrett's friend and manager, Bree Shepherd, has now confirmed that Nessa is alive and well, thereby debunking the death hoax.

When the rumor first went viral on social media, several netizens were left alarmed. However, after it was confirmed to be a hoax, many posted tweets saying that they were relieved. Some even called out others for spreading fake news just based on someone being inactive on social media.

BrilovesZach_H (Zacharysnuggets) Zach’s Day @Briloves_ZachH TO ALL OF THE PEOPLE WHO ARE SAYING NESSA BARRETT IS DEAD SHES NOT. JUST BECAUSE SHES NOT ON SOCIAL MEDIA DOESNT MEAN SHES NOT DEAD. SHES OFF OF SOCIAL MEDIA FOR HER MENTAL HEALTH!!! TO ALL OF THE PEOPLE WHO ARE SAYING NESSA BARRETT IS DEAD SHES NOT. JUST BECAUSE SHES NOT ON SOCIAL MEDIA DOESNT MEAN SHES NOT DEAD. SHES OFF OF SOCIAL MEDIA FOR HER MENTAL HEALTH!!!

Why did people think Nessa Barrett was dead?

Nessa has openly struggled with her mental health over the past few years. Her struggles might have been one of the reasons why fans were quick to believe that she had passed away.

A few TikTok users also proposed a different theory. They believe that the death hoax concerning Nessa began when her face was used during media coverage after her close friend Cooper Noriega passed away.

Noriega was only 19 when he died last summer. As per the LA County Coroner, his cause of death was the "combined effects of alprazolam, fentanyl, and lorazepam."

ju @juvhacker_ “in loving memory of Cooper Noriega

2002 - 2022”

- Nessa Barrett. “in loving memory of Cooper Noriega 2002 - 2022” - Nessa Barrett.

Speculation also rose because Barrett hadn't posted on her Instagram or TikTok account for more than a week. Her absence on social media channels further caused fans to believe that something was wrong.

However, as per Opoyi, Nessa Barrett's close friend and manager Bree Shepherd has confirmed that the Pretty Poison singer is in the best of health. This was further confirmed when Barrett posted a video featuring herself from Bree's TikTok account.

Before Bree Shepherd could confirm that Barrett was alive, the false news of the latter passing away had already gone viral on social media, leaving Twitterati confused.

sarah @_sarahsunshine is nessa barrett.. dead ? why is nessa barrett rip trending on tiktok ?? is she alive ?? i’m very confused ?? is nessa barrett.. dead ? why is nessa barrett rip trending on tiktok ?? is she alive ?? i’m very confused ??

Kiara 🍂🤎 ✦ cw: buddy daddies @kiaray360 @stxrzvoid Nessa Barrett, she's this chick from tiktok, i don't like her but apparently she makes music now and is still relevant even tho she cancelled?? But anyways everyones saying rip or something and im confused @stxrzvoid Nessa Barrett, she's this chick from tiktok, i don't like her but apparently she makes music now and is still relevant even tho she cancelled?? But anyways everyones saying rip or something and im confused

Nessa Barrett is a famous singer and TikTok star

Nessa's real name is Janesa Barrett.

She is one of TikTok's foremost singers and has already released stunning songs and performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live with legendary drummers Travis Barker and Jaden Hossler.

With over 15.4 million followers on TikTok and over 5 million on Instagram, Nessa has built a solid social media presence. Her follower count continues to grow each day, and so does her fanbase.

Nessa will be setting out on her tour this February, starting with a show at the Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix, Arizona, on February 22. Her fanbase is more excited than ever to see her perform live.

