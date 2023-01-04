Fact Check: Was Hitler Person of the Year? Elon Musk trolled over latest tweet

Time magazine's 'Person of the Year' is a title given to an individual, group, or idea that has the most influence in the world, regardless of whether that is positive or negative. The award for the year 2022 was given to Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky and the spirit of Ukraine.

Following the announcement of the award being presented to Zelensky, Elon Musk, the tech wizard and CEO of Twitter, took to his social media platform to brag about the time he received the same award 12 months ago. In 2021, Time magazine awarded Musk the title after the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX made history that year by launching the first space flight with an all-civilian crew.

Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Elon Musk (R) on the cover (Image via Twitter/@time)

While Musk humbly bragged about his feat, netizens shared their opinion on why the award may not be something he needs to show off about. One user, Fabian, replied to Musk's tweet under his handle @galantgarant to explain the same. They mentioned that the award was not given for being a great person.

They also mentioned that the same award was once given to Adolf Hitler in 1938. The tweet read:

"You know who also was Person of the Year? Adolf Hitler in 1938. 'Person of the Year' isn‘t an award for being a great person. People of Time Magazine mark people that influenced the world - positive or negative."

Fact check: Time Magazine did announce Adolf Hitler as the Man of the Year, but did not do so to honor him.

Hitler as Person of the Year claim explained; as Musk is trolled for his tweet

The Time Magazine's Person of the Year franchise started in 1927 as the "Man of the Year" title was awarded to Charles Lindbergh in 1928, following his historic solo flight across the Atlantic. He appeared on the cover, thus starting a decades-long tradition.

A decade after Lindbergh was awarded the title, the publication named Nazi leader Adolf Hitler Man of the Year in 1938, stirring up controversy that continues to this day. While this is true, it was not a note of commendation but was in fact the opposite.

Charles Lindbergh (L) and Adolf Hitler on the cover (Image via Twitter/@time)

The magazine wrote in 2014 about the criteria required to be presented with the title each year. They wrote:

"The magazine's criteria for the selection is the person or persons who most affected the news and our lives, for good or ill. Arguably you could do a bad guy every year and be justified."

Thus, claiming the award is not always an honor. Time Magazine wrote about Hitler in 1939 and mentioned that he was the greatest threatening force to democracy and the freedom-loving world.

Similarly, Netizens have taken to Twitter to troll Elon Musk as he bragged about being Person of the Year in 2021, saying that it was no accomplishment. Others recalled that in 2006, everyone was presented with the award, which was given to "You."

Stephen Punwasi 📉🎄🎅🏼🐈 @StephenPunwasi fyi Person of The Year isn’t an endorsement but the person who had the biggest impact on society that year.



It’s not always a good thing, as you can see from the list of supervillains that made the list in previous years. fyi Person of The Year isn’t an endorsement but the person who had the biggest impact on society that year. It’s not always a good thing, as you can see from the list of supervillains that made the list in previous years. https://t.co/xiDgKaEQWK

A Nightmare Boss ™ @FaisalFarang It would be hysterically funny if Elon Musk purchased Times Magazine and made himself person of the year every year 🤣 It would be hysterically funny if Elon Musk purchased Times Magazine and made himself person of the year every year 🤣

MartyParty @martypartymusic @elonmusk I was janitor of the month @elonmusk I was janitor of the month

katerina sergatskova @KSergatskova @elonmusk What it is like, to become a disappointment of the year just in 12 months? @elonmusk What it is like, to become a disappointment of the year just in 12 months?

Other controversial people who have been awarded the title include Joseph Stalin in 1939 and 1942, Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979, Rudy Giuliani in 2001, and more.

