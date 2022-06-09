Fact Check: Was the US Marine aircraft carrying nuclear material during crash in California 

US military aircraft MV-22B Osprey crashed into the Imperial County area of Southern California. Five people were present on the plane, and it has been reported that four have died.

The incident took place at 12.25 pm PT on Wednesday, June 8. The plane belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, headquartered in Miramar, San Diego.

It was initially rumored that the Osprey was carrying nuclear material. Many people wondered if the rumor that the aircraft was carrying nuclear material was accurate.

However, a press release by the Naval Air Facility El Centro that was released shortly after the rumors denied these claims and issued more clarification. They said:

“We can confirm that an aircraft belonging to 3d Marine Aircraft Wing crashed near Glamis, California. Military and civilian first responders are on site. Contrary to initial reports, there was no nuclear material on board the aircraft. More information will be made available as we receive it.”

Before the tragic incident, MCAS Yuma posted content about the training operation on Facebook. They wrote:

“An MV-22B Osprey with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron 1 (VMX-1) transports ordnance during an Expeditionary Advanced Base Operation (EABO) exercise to Old Highway 101 near Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 25, 2022.”

The operation was initiated to assess the EABOs to note the required improvements and lessons that need to take place before future deployments.

Everything to know about the MV-22B Osprey aircraft

According to Military.com, the MV-22B Osprey is a tiltrotor plane built by Boeing. It is reportedly twice as fast as previous helicopters and can carry 24 Marine combat troops.

A few incidents involving the V-22 model of Osprey included:

A leak in the hydraulic line that fed the swashplate actuators resulted in a Primary Flight Control System Alert in December 2000. This was caused by vibration-induced chafing. The plane then lost control, resulting in a crash in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Four passengers were killed.

In April 2000, the Osprey attempted to land at the Marana Northwest Regional Airport in Arizona. However, the plane descended much quicker than usual from a high altitude. It stalled, rolled over, and crashed. Nineteen passengers were killed once the flight exploded.

In July 1992, a fire in the nacelle of the plane caused it to drop into the Potomac River. The incident occurred in front of a government function at Quantico.

Seven crew members were killed, unfortunately. Following the incident, the V-22 Osprey was not allowed to be active for nearly a year.

The Osprey plane has suffered several developmental challenges since its making in 1989. Thirty deaths occurred during the test runs. However, the Navy and Marine Corps enhanced the flight systems and created new flying techniques which have proven to be much safer. Since its update, the aircraft has been used in Iraq to support the Marines in the Anbar province.

