FAMU x Nike LeBron 7 Green shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

After receiving a few PEs and a co-branded FAMU x Nike LeBron 7 "Black" variant most recently, the Swoosh label is also making preparations for the launch of the latter's green colorway. The FAMU x Nike LeBron 7 shoe will arrive in a green outfit with hits of vivid orange all over.

The brand new green colorway of King James' seventh signature shoe was teased by a sneaker insider, namely @karatekickz23 via their social media handle.

The brand new Nike LeBron 7 "Green" colorway is expected to step into the sneaker market in the spring of 2023. These hoops-inspired sneakers will be offered by online retailers as well as by the physical outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a couple of other Nike Basketball retail shops. The player diehards and other sneaker enthusiasts can buy them for a payment of $200 for each pair. They will be offered in men's sizes.

FAMU x Nike LeBron 7 shoes will be covered in green suede with orange accents throughout

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming FAMU x Nike LeBron 7 Green colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Despite the fact that LeBron James is the closest thing the NBA and sportswear industry has seen since Michael Jordan, his range of Nike LeBron items was never formally sponsored by collegiate schools until 2022.

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, aka FAMU, became the first school to be supported by LeBron James' distinctive line ever since Nike and LeBron teamed up with the institution to negotiate an endorsement agreement.

FAMU, which was established in 1887, is Florida's only historically black institution and comes third in terms of enrollment among historically black colleges and universities nationwide. It is an affiliate of the State University System of Florida and is among the state's land grant institutions. The Division I NCAA sports teams representing the university are referred to as the Rattlers.

小言 @ko_go_to In addition to the "Black" pair, the Nike LeBron 7 "Florida A&M" (FAMU) will also be releasing in a "Gorge Green" colorway in 2023.



Nike LeBron 7 “FAMU”

Color: Gorge Green/Team Orange-White-Gorge Green

Style Code: DX8554-300

Release Date: Spring 2023

Nike LeBron 7 "FAMU"

Color: Gorge Green/Team Orange-White-Gorge Green

Style Code: DX8554-300

Release Date: Spring 2023

Price: $200

The entire shoe is wrapped up in a Gorge Green/Team Orange-White-Gorge Green color scheme. The FAMU Rattlers top is made of suede and Flywire, and the bulk of the panels seem to be a shade of green with accents of orange and white. The toe box, mid-foot and eyestays are covered in fine green suede, and the panels of Flywire, the latter of which is available in orange, assist in keeping the foot in place while worn.

The medial side features a smaller total orange Swoosh, whereas the lateral side features a white Nike Swoosh with orange trim plus green splatter paint detailing that runs back to the heel. The name of FAMU's athletic team, the Rattlers, is spelled out on the tongue flap, and the team's rattlesnake mascot can be found on the medial surface of the heel.

A comprehensive noticeable Air unit with orange interior touches as well as white splatter paint accents are displayed underfoot. The outer sole unit is made of green rubber.

Look out for the FAMU x Nike LeBron 7 "Green" sneakers, which are scheduled to go on sale sometime during the warmer months of 2023. For timely updates regarding the aforementioned rollout, download the SNKRS app or register on Nike's official e-commerce site to stay updated.

