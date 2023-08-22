Air Jordan 1 Low “Double Gum” sneakers have caught the attention of fans everywhere, and the excitement is soaring high. The New York Yankees slugger, Aaron Judge, is the latest athlete to join the Jordan Brand roster, creating a buzz in the sneaker community.

Fans have been treated with a glimpse of Judge's exclusive cleats, designed with an intriguing colorway inspired by his in-game bubblegum chewing ritual. Judge has ignited a fashion frenzy among followers as he was spotted wearing the vibrant pair during batting practice.

Fans are excited to see Aaron Judge’s Air Jordan 1 Low “Double Gum” sneakers (Image via Instagram/@nicekicks)

One fan's reaction sums up the fervor, exclaiming, "About to start play sports just to wear these." Such is the allure of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Double Gum” sneakers.

Price and release date of Air Jordan 1 Low “Double Gum” Sneakers are yet to be announced

Expand Tweet

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Double Gum” sneakers were created in association with Jordan Brand PE designer Ryan Smith, as warm-up cleats for Aaron Judge. These exclusive sneakers feature a blue Nike Swoosh with a white outline, the tongue adorned with the Double Gum logo, and two shades of pink durable materials.

The sole showcases pink plastic with silver cleats, inspired by the Double Gum wrapper.

The Air Jordan 1 Low is a part of Nike's Air Jordan line and stands as a low-top version of the original Air Jordan 1. With a mix of leather and suede, it assures a comfortable fit and a rubber sole for traction. Available in various color combinations, this version's cohesive color scheme is undoubtedly turning heads.

Expand Tweet

These specific cleats won't be worn in games due to the Yankees' strict uniform policy. This Air Jordan 1 Low “Double Gum” is only the beginning of the collaboration between Jordan and Judge, as the partnership has more sneakers and clothing in store.

Nike, founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports, became Nike, Inc. in 1971. Known for its innovative athletic footwear and apparel, the brand introduced the Air Jordan line in 1985. Collaborating with basketball legend Michael Jordan, the line has evolved into a symbol of performance and style.

Nike's continuous innovation and celebrity partnerships, like the Air Jordan 1 Low “Double Gum” with Aaron Judge, keep the brand at the forefront of sportswear.

Fans' reaction to Air Jordan 1 Low “Double Gum” sneakers

Fans are already loving Air Jordan 1 Low “Double Gum” sneakers. The sneakerheads and basketball fans have mentioned the pair as "fire", "Hard , + 1 jordan brand", "Real baseball players wear nb", and so on.

Here is a glimpse of how fans poured their love for the pair:

Fans showering love for Double gum sneakers(Image via Instagram/@nicekicks)

Fans' reaction on the new sneakers (Image via Instagram/@nicekicks)

Fans' on the new Double Gum sneakers (Image via Instagram/@nicekicks)

How fans loved the new sneakers (Image via Instagram/@nicekicks)

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Double Gum” sneakers represent more than just footwear, they symbolize a connection between sport, fashion, and fan enthusiasm. This collaboration between Aaron Judge and Jordan Brand has reinvigorated interest in the Air Jordan line, infusing it with contemporary energy and a playful twist.

As fans eagerly anticipate more from this collaboration, the Air Jordan 1 Low “Double Gum” stands as a testament to the power of design, creativity, and the enduring appeal of sports icons.