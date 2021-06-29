Fans celebrate Markiplier's 32nd birthday with wholesome wishes

YouTuber Markiplier, real name Mark Fischbach, shared his birthday with fans on Instagram and Twitter. Markiplier turned 32 on June 28th.

Markiplier is best known for his 'Let's Play' content and creating the Unus Annus YouTube channel with fellow gaming YouTuber Ethan Nestor. The YouTube channel created a new video every day then deleted a year after production.

In two separate tweets, Markiplier said: "Happy Distractible Day everyone! What a special day!" and "My birthday wish is to fight every single one of you in a dimly lit alley."

Happy Distractible Day everyone! What a special day! — Mark (@markiplier) June 28, 2021

My birthday wish is to fight every single one of you in a dimly lit alley. — Mark (@markiplier) June 28, 2021

Markiplier also retweeted two tweets that mentioned his birthday. Twitter user istodaymarkbday, dedicated to declaring whether it was Markiplier's birthday, stated that it was "the moment we all have been waiting for/ Today is Markiplier's birthday!"

happy birthday markiplier pic.twitter.com/vfz7rWiM6o — chadza minecraft (@urtubbocompass) June 28, 2021

The moment we all have been waiting for



Today is markiplier’s birthday! 🥳 — Is Today Markiplier’s birthday? (@istodaymarkbday) June 28, 2021

The YouTuber wasn't alone in his celebration. Markiplier's partner Amy baked him a key lime cheesecake and sang him 'happy birthday' in an Instagram video. He earned comments on his Instagram post from his clothing brand, Cloak, Jay's Prehistoric Pets, which was previously featured in David Dobrik's vlogs, and chef YouTuber Rosanna Pansino.

Markiplier even received a message from his mother: "Happy birthday from mama."

It garnered one million views and 791 thousand likes at the time of the article.

Friends and fans share birthday wishes to Markiplier

Markiplier's fans also sent the gaming YouTuber birthday wishes through Twitter. At the time of the article, 'Happy Birthday Markiplier' was live trending under entertainment. Many users shared their favorite photos and memes of Markiplier while also sending well wishes to the creator.

Fellow streamer Pokimane shared a birthday wish with Markiplier directly.

@markiplier HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARK! 🥳 an absolutel living legend of a dude 🎉 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) June 28, 2021

#HappyBirthdayMarkiplier Happy birthday @Markiplier! The community made a birthday card for you and it contains over 350 birthday wishes. Here's the card, you can click through it to see all the lovely messages! <3 [rts are appreciated!] https://t.co/JFh4lj2Y8D pic.twitter.com/AS02rDiAG3 — amber | mark day! (@mementomark) June 28, 2021

happy birthday to the man, the myth, the legend! Tysm for literally changing my life! We’re all so proud of you <3 @markiplier pic.twitter.com/3Mv0ViqjZo — mia 🤎 (@mwolfrplier) June 28, 2021

#MARKIPLIER: i love you. you can always count on that.



here’s to another year of laughter and creativity🥂 #HappyBirthdayMarkiplier pic.twitter.com/43pI0EOrYQ — rach | mark day ♡ (@mementonestor) June 28, 2021

A VERY Happy Birthday to the man, the myth, the legend... the one and only @markiplier! :D #HappyBirthdayMarkiplier pic.twitter.com/YAg6yG7wP6 — theMeatly (@themeatly) June 28, 2021

markiplier. it is your birthday. pic.twitter.com/CLh1n0IM7o — lady raziel (@ladyr4ziel) June 28, 2021

Happy birthday to the most humble and sweetest YTer out there, thank you for all the laughs and happiness you’ve given to so many people over the years; have a nice day!! 🙏🎉🎈🎂🎁❤️✨#HappyBirthdayMarkiplier #markiplier 🎉🎉✨ pic.twitter.com/2jJ7GT9RsM — SQUEESH // HUSSEY // MARK DAY!! 🎉🎈🎂🎁✨ (@roastedblend) June 28, 2021

Markiplier also streamed on YouTube June 28th, titled "It is my birthday". In the live stream, Markiplier stated that he "just wanted to say hi." Markiplier expressed his gratitude for all of his birthday wishes.

He also shared his appreciation for a fellow creator while playing a game that referenced the history of Markiplier's YouTube channel including Wilford Warfstache.

