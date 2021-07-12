Fans come out in support after clip of Justin Bieber "yelling" at wife, Hailey Bieber, goes viral

A recent TikTok video showed Justin Bieber supposedly yelling at his wife Hailey Bieber during their Las Vegas trip. But this might not be the truth.
The couple's relationship has created a lot of buzz since they got married. They were questioned by a certain section of Selena Gomez's fans, who claimed the duo did not gel together as well as a couple.
None of this was enough, and the recent news of the hit singer yelling at his wife has grabbed everyone's attention.
The truth behind Justin Bieber yelling at his wife
News of the 27-year-old yelling at Hailey Bieber went viral when a TikTok user, Yangeric23, uploaded a video of the couple. They were in Las Vegas at the time.
The pair held each other’s hands, and Justin was having a conversation with his wife but seemingly seemed to be yelling at her. The TikTok clip has received almost 1.2 million views, but it was later removed, and the user’s profile cannot be found anymore.
Many people saw the video, and Justin Bieber was slammed for behaving rudely with his wife. But others defended him, saying that the Canadian was only excited, as they shared their reactions on Twitter.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were in Las Vegas to celebrate Kendall Jenner's tequila brand, 818 Tequila. All three were at club Delilah, along with Justin Skye, Ryan Good, Maeve Riley, Zak Bia, and Kelia Moniz, among others.
The "Baby" hitmaker performed a few of his songs for club-goers and poured shots for them along with Kendall. Considering this situation, the truth about Justin being excited instead of being rude to his wife can be accurate.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged on July 7th, 2018. The duo obtained a marriage license the same year, but Baldwin confirmed that she and Bieber are not married yet.
In November 2018, Justin said that he was married to Hailey, and an official ceremony was held in Bluffton, South Carolina, on September 30th, 2019.
