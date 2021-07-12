Fans come out in support after clip of Justin Bieber "yelling" at wife, Hailey Bieber, goes viral

A recent TikTok video showed Justin Bieber supposedly yelling at his wife Hailey Bieber during their Las Vegas trip. But this might not be the truth.

The couple's relationship has created a lot of buzz since they got married. They were questioned by a certain section of Selena Gomez's fans, who claimed the duo did not gel together as well as a couple.

None of this was enough, and the recent news of the hit singer yelling at his wife has grabbed everyone's attention.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING: Video of interaction between Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber after Justin’s performance caused some on TikTok to be concerned and assume he’s yelling at Hailey. However, people who were present at the event said Justin was just excited. pic.twitter.com/HfWYg61Y4Y — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 11, 2021

The truth behind Justin Bieber yelling at his wife

News of the 27-year-old yelling at Hailey Bieber went viral when a TikTok user, Yangeric23, uploaded a video of the couple. They were in Las Vegas at the time.

The pair held each other’s hands, and Justin was having a conversation with his wife but seemingly seemed to be yelling at her. The TikTok clip has received almost 1.2 million views, but it was later removed, and the user’s profile cannot be found anymore.

Many people saw the video, and Justin Bieber was slammed for behaving rudely with his wife. But others defended him, saying that the Canadian was only excited, as they shared their reactions on Twitter.

People that judged this based on fanfiction 🤡’s Justin Bieber wasn't yelling at Hailey or Anyone watch the video with sound! Rumours are spread by fools and accepted by idiots! Marriage is hard enough without others judging your every move & the fanfiction HOLY 🤬get a grip https://t.co/1DdeHGU4xM — Michelle Drewstin Jungkook🧈#Justice🍑 #STAY 💜 (@MichelleCaissi1) July 11, 2021

" justin Bieber yelling at his wife again." He wasn't yelling, he was talking out of excitement. Y'all will do anything to try and cancel him. They were holding hands, btw. — Gabrielle:) - FAN ACCOUNT (@80sR3TRO) July 12, 2021

No, Justin Bieber was not yelling at wife Hailey Bieber: Viral TikTok video debunked - SEE MORE: #bieber #justin — Belieber (@jbn_belieber) July 12, 2021

People who allege they witnessed the interaction said Justin Bieber was just excited after performing. pic.twitter.com/DBoRCO9PNA — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 11, 2021

I don’t get how people thought he was yelling at her, he looks so excited to me — Families Out of Contex (@Familiespod) July 11, 2021

This isn't true, he was pumped up about coming off stage, don't believe all these tik toks many are just people making videos to gain fame, yep its a sad time — Tyson (@Tyson81321652) July 11, 2021

He was net yelling he just performed and hype about it — darkforce (@darkfor72540045) July 11, 2021

He look hyped IMHO. I don’t think he was yelling at her. That would have been totally awkward and very stupid. — Timothy, The Vaxxed Homo #BLM #TeamBidenHarris (@ncanarchist) July 11, 2021

But why would Justin yell at Hailey while holding her hand ? Make it make sense stupid asses — Gabrielle Bove Biebs (@Biebswife218) July 12, 2021

Justin and Hailey will never know peace and it breaks my heart. All they did was fall in love & get married, nothing wrong with that yet everyone tries to paint them as this toxic couple who constantly fight. I wish people would leave them be. 😪😢😥 — Pam. (@kidrauhlsghost) July 12, 2021

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were in Las Vegas to celebrate Kendall Jenner's tequila brand, 818 Tequila. All three were at club Delilah, along with Justin Skye, Ryan Good, Maeve Riley, Zak Bia, and Kelia Moniz, among others.

The "Baby" hitmaker performed a few of his songs for club-goers and poured shots for them along with Kendall. Considering this situation, the truth about Justin being excited instead of being rude to his wife can be accurate.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged on July 7th, 2018. The duo obtained a marriage license the same year, but Baldwin confirmed that she and Bieber are not married yet.

In November 2018, Justin said that he was married to Hailey, and an official ceremony was held in Bluffton, South Carolina, on September 30th, 2019.

