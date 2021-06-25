Fans label Addison Rae's restaurant TikTok video 'cringeworthy'

Addison Rae is wilfully oblivious to the stranger in the corner of her TikTok according to TikTok user tiktokmagazine's post on June 21st.

In the video, Addison is seen attempting to film a TikTok while an associate films her for their Instagram story. The video slowly turns away from Rae to show a stranger, sitting at their table in the corner of the patio restaurant, ignoring Addison Rae's dancing.

The video on TikTok has garnered 344,000 likes and two thousand comments so far. The video was also shared to Twitter by user defnoodles, with many more users commenting on how 'cringeworthy' Addison's actions are.

TODAY IN CRINGE: Addison Rae filming TikTok in restaurant while guy sits awkwardly in background. pic.twitter.com/Cp0ZiRgoTk — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 24, 2021

Addison Rae's 'awkward' interaction with stranger

TikTok is best known for its elusive yet vaguely specific 'for you page' curation. The more one scrolls through the application and likes or shares with others, the more likely they are to see it on their page again.

Many users under defnoodles's tweets claim they've never seen any of Addison Rae's content, whether for their specific curation or for her "unpolished" dance, as one user put it.

Addison Rae was recently accused by other TikTok creators of "stealing" dances from smaller black creators and becoming popular after her appearance on Jimmy Fallon.

Most of the comments under the video about Addison Rae state that she is "being inconsiderate" to those around her. However, the majority have noted that the entire situation is 'cringeworthy.'

I probably sound like a boomer but... I don’t get TikTok. Why do these people get 1 million+ likes for this mediocre shit?? — dont be nice 🐊 (@IDontGi14039572) June 24, 2021

What is she doing? Is that what goes down on TikTok? I only look at paranormal videos. What is that? Is it code? — OctoberRen🎸🎤🕸🕷 (@October07561152) June 24, 2021

I don’t understand how dancing videos like this is popular lol they don’t even dance all too well or interesting. Just random plain backgrounds or their bedrooms. — PandaLeaf #SaveProdigalSon (@PandaLeaf5) June 24, 2021

I feel bad for the guy, he had to see some cringe — Dynamo (@dyna_sen) June 24, 2021

Man, she's inconsiderate, for whatever you call what she's doing in that TikTok — 𝔐𝔬𝔯𝔦 💙💜 (@stonedtwitgnome) June 24, 2021

Pretty lame moves, guess she isn’t stealing anymore dances? — Nancy Jordahl (@JordahlNancy) June 24, 2021

Why is she like this — 👤 (@pendejhoes) June 24, 2021

The TikTok she recorded was apparently not worth posting. On her page, Addison Rae is seen in the same outfit for two other videos but none of the backgrounds match the one seen above.

This isn't the first and will not be the last time Addison Rae makes a TikTok at a public restaurant as she posted another one involving her father on June 21st.

In the post, Addison Rae stands in the middle of a seemingly empty restaurant and holds her father's hand as the two sway their hips to J. Earl's 'Shake that A--' made popular on TikTok.

Rae tags her father, 'montyjlopez', with the caption reading 'Father's Day'. The video has gained one million likes.

