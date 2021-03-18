Fans rejoice as Addison Rae's Hollywood debut "He's All That" is picked up by Netflix for more than $20 million

TikTok star turned actress Addison Rae has been making waves recently, as her movie, "He's All That," got picked up by Netflix to the tune of 20 million dollars.

The internet personality took to her Instagram, announcing the deal and that the movie will be distributed by Netflix to over 190 countries across the globe. Fans have been cheering for Addison Rae's success and have taken to Twitter to share their support.

Addison Rae's Hollywood Debut "He's All That" goes for $20 Million on Netflix

"He's All That" is a gender-swapped remake of the cult 90s hit "She's All That," which featured Freddie Prinze Jr. and the late Paul Walker. The plot followed the two as high school friends, who laid down a bet that Prinze’s character had to turn any girl from their school into a prom queen within a week.

The modern-day re-envisioning sees Addison Rae star as Padgett Sawyer, who is an influencer accepting the challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser, played by Tanner Buchanan, into the prom king. The original star, Rachael Leigh Cook, will also be making a reappearance as Addison Rae's onscreen mother in the remake.

Since the announcement, Addison's fans have taken to social media to shower the actress with love and support. Her fan base has been sharing the phrase "Addison Rae On Netflix" non-stop.

NETFLIX?!!??!!!!! — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) March 17, 2021

ADDISON RAE ON NETFLIX!!!

i can't wait to see this, i am very proud of my girl, she is conquering the world and i am very happy. addison rae te amo pic.twitter.com/xsGegEogiD — lia (@raegffs) March 17, 2021

i cant wait to see addison rae on netflix,i'm so proud !!

ADDISON RAE ON NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/JqjoUYJZRW — julia🐚 (@itjubsx) March 17, 2021

cowgirl vibes from the start. so proud.

ADDISON RAE ON NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/S1T2IuP4H4 — zara (@swaygainz) March 17, 2021

i love this photo so get used to it. anyways ADDISON RAE ON NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/5q3IftNmry — m ❁ | blm (@xbraddisn) March 17, 2021

I love you baby



ADDISON RAE ON NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/dizU9uxPje — Dudx (@eduazda) March 17, 2021

yeahh so proud

ADDISON RAE ON NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/flfBzuHV9y — ً (@protectaddi) March 17, 2021

ADDISON RAE ON NETFLIX, I REPEAT, ADDISON RAE ON FUCKING NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/pAVzwggLby — merrellxrae (@merrellxrae) March 17, 2021

ADDISON RAE ON NETFLIX ✨ pic.twitter.com/xytQWnXdPd — KatRae ☁️ (@addisonismymama) March 17, 2021

The TikToker turned movie star thanked her fans in a series of tweets in all caps, where she simply could not contain her excitement at the astronomical deal.

I LOVE MY FANS AND SUPPORTERS SO MUCH ITS UNREAL — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) March 17, 2021

AAAAAGGGGGAGHGGHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHAHAHHGGHGGG LIFE IS SO AMAZING AND BEAUTIFUL AND COOL AND FUN AND HOT AND SEXY — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) March 18, 2021

