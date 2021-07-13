Fans send supportive messages to K-POP singer Doyoung of TREASURE after he tests positive for COVID-19

K-POP boy band member, Doyoung, of TREASURE, was just confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19. The 17-year-old's condition was revealed through a statement issued by the K-POP group's label, YG Entertainment.

Doyoung was initially not selected for the final line-up of TREASURE and was slated to debut in a second group called "MAGNUM." However, the idea was soon scrapped and Doyoung debuted along with the other TREASURE members.

The singer had been training at YG Entertainment for a total of 5 years, meaning he began his journey to become a K-POP idol at the age of 11. Doyoung's dance skills have impressed many; he used to be a member of the famous South Korean dance crew, "Def Skool."

Also read: Kingdom: Ashin of the North: Release date, cast, plot, trailers, and stills of Gianna Jun show

YG's official statement on Doyoung's condition

In a statement made by TREASURE's label, YG Entertainment, it was stated that Doyoung tested positive on the 13th of July, after taking a COVID-19 test on the 12th. The rest of the TREASURE members as well as their staff have had their activities suspended and were tested immediately.

They ended the letter stating that any updates regarding the health of the TREASURE members will be issued as and when the information is available to them.

Also read: From The New World: Release date, format, where to watch the show headlined by EXO's Kai, Lee Seung-gi, Jo Bo-ah

After the statement was made public, fans began trending it with supportive hashtags and sent a flurry of positive, "get well soon" type messages to the K-POP singer. Many have noticed the concern and care that Doyoung often shows towards his fellow TREASURE members and are praising him and wishing him the same.

#DearDoyoung We know you are a brave man. Everyone, whom always on your side, is hoping for your fast recovery. Prayers for you to have strength and courage to overcome this situation. #GetWellSoonDoyoung @treasuremembers pic.twitter.com/g8FyrbyEX9 — 𝙏𝙍𝙎𝙍 𝙃𝙌 📸 (@TRSR_HQ) July 13, 2021

#DearDoyoung always drink water, your vitamins and get a lot of rest. Most importantly, keep a positive mind and heart. Treasure makers are all praying for you. Let's have fun soon! We love you! ❤️#GetWellSoonDoyoung #튼튼도영@treasuremembers pic.twitter.com/QAhpSIblvO — TREASURE HD (@treasure_hd) July 13, 2021

Doyoung, who always reminded Teumes to eat, stay healthy, and care about Teumes more than he care about himself.

Get well soon our Dobby💛#getwellsoondoyoung pic.twitter.com/JYyATJFKU3 — YG TREASURE HD (@ygtreasurehd) July 13, 2021

doyoung never stop reminding us to eat, to be healthy and to not get sick. let’s pray and wait for him.



doyoung, i know you’re strong. you’ll be okay. everything will be okay.#GetWellSoonDoyoung #튼튼도영 pic.twitter.com/lzBlK66V2K — leng (@whfreaky) July 13, 2021

"When the rain stops and the sunny day comes

We'll be happy, yeah

You always come to me and hold my hand

Even tears will help

Don't worry about anything

It's gonna be alright (Come on)"

- MY TREASURE 💎#GetWellSoonDoyoung#튼튼도영 #TREASURE@treasuremembers pic.twitter.com/NCbhwUNTU3 — TREASURE NATION (@TREASURENATION_) July 13, 2021

dear doyoung, treasure makers are praying for your healing. get well soon doyoung ❤ #GetWellSoonDoyoung #튼튼도영 pic.twitter.com/JuuxZXGeZ7 — aunggey (@hellohollyhoe) July 13, 2021

read yg's statement saying they only knew he was positive after getting tested before a supposedly cf filming and hoping that means he is asymptomatic at least 🥺 #GetWellSoonDoyoung — 트판 🐳 (slow) (@teupann) July 13, 2021

#DearDoyoung you constantly tell us to take care of ourselves 🥺 still shock by the news, i pray for your quick recovery, doyoung 🙏 take ur time, have a rest & take care. teumes will be here for u. stay safe, everyone. #GetWellSoonDoyoung @treasurememberspic.twitter.com/1GGZSR8iiF — ✦ z (@junkyufirst) July 13, 2021

TREASURE is a 12-member group formed as a result of YG Entertainment's reality-survival program "YG Treasure Box," which aired in 2018. The group debuted in 2020 with their album "The First Step: Chapter One." They released their first full-length album in January 2021, titled "The First Step: Treasure Effect."

As of now, YG Entertainment has not announced any more positive cases within TREASURE's circle. Fans continue to be supportive, wishing Doyoung and his fellow members the best and hoping for Doyoung to go through a speedy recovery.

Also read: "Congratulations Jungkook": Fans celebrate as the BTS member breaks personal record with Euphoria

Edited by Nikhil Vinod