Fans send supportive messages to K-POP singer Doyoung of TREASURE after he tests positive for COVID-19

K-POP boy band member, Doyoung, of TREASURE, was just confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19. The 17-year-old's condition was revealed through a statement issued by the K-POP group's label, YG Entertainment.
Doyoung was initially not selected for the final line-up of TREASURE and was slated to debut in a second group called "MAGNUM." However, the idea was soon scrapped and Doyoung debuted along with the other TREASURE members.
The singer had been training at YG Entertainment for a total of 5 years, meaning he began his journey to become a K-POP idol at the age of 11. Doyoung's dance skills have impressed many; he used to be a member of the famous South Korean dance crew, "Def Skool."
YG's official statement on Doyoung's condition
In a statement made by TREASURE's label, YG Entertainment, it was stated that Doyoung tested positive on the 13th of July, after taking a COVID-19 test on the 12th. The rest of the TREASURE members as well as their staff have had their activities suspended and were tested immediately.
They ended the letter stating that any updates regarding the health of the TREASURE members will be issued as and when the information is available to them.
After the statement was made public, fans began trending it with supportive hashtags and sent a flurry of positive, "get well soon" type messages to the K-POP singer. Many have noticed the concern and care that Doyoung often shows towards his fellow TREASURE members and are praising him and wishing him the same.
TREASURE is a 12-member group formed as a result of YG Entertainment's reality-survival program "YG Treasure Box," which aired in 2018. The group debuted in 2020 with their album "The First Step: Chapter One." They released their first full-length album in January 2021, titled "The First Step: Treasure Effect."
As of now, YG Entertainment has not announced any more positive cases within TREASURE's circle. Fans continue to be supportive, wishing Doyoung and his fellow members the best and hoping for Doyoung to go through a speedy recovery.
