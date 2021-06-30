Fans slam Trisha Paytas as 'unhinged' after she claims she 'lost her job' at Frenemies 

Trisha Paytas released a YouTube video on June 29th titled "Jeff Wittek, Gabbie Hanna, Ethan Klein - ENEMIES #1." In the video, Paytas stated that they "lost [their] job hosting 'Frenemies'."

The Frenemies podcast featured Ethan Klein of H3H3 and Trisha Paytas covering a wide range of internet topics before its abrupt end in early June. This was allegedly due to Trisha Paytas having completely different creative ideas than Ethan Klein and not being included as a co-creator on the podcast.

Trisha Paytas continued to explain that they "can't just break the habit of getting glam every Monday and talking shit." They also stated that they were not sure if the 'podcast' would continue weekly.

"This is the podcast 'Enemies' where I just make enemies 'cause that's just what I do and I guess I own up [to it]. Disclaimer: I actually don't want enemies but I was talking to my friends this morning...we just talked and they were talking about how when people are like 'How's Trisha in real life? Is she drama in real life?' And it's so funny 'cause like I really don't...I really don't feel like I'm the drama. Am I the drama? Maybe I'm the drama."

The video takes place in Trisha Payta's bedroom where an echo can be heard throughout. Trisha Paytas claims they "stand their ground" when it comes to bringing up "beef" and don't bring up "things from ten years ago to stir up drama."

In the video, they brought up being "shaded" by Jeff Wittek, the drama surrounding them and Gabbie Hanna and what they thought about Ethan Klein.

Also read: Did 5SOS break up? Twitter erupts as Luke Hemmings teases upcoming solo music

Fans dispute Trisha Paytas's claims, call them 'unhinged'

In comments under the video and on Twitter, users have disputed Trisha Paytas's claims about others. Some have said that Trisha Paytas has a "lack of self-awareness" for their actions.

One user commented that they "get nervous about Trisha when [they] do the creepy fake laugh and acts fake happy." Another user commented that "the amount of dislikes to likes ratio is hilarious, take the hint trasha."

screenshots taken from Paytas's June 29th video

screenshots taken from Paytas's June 29th video

screenshots taken from Paytas's June 29th video

screenshots taken from Paytas's June 29th video

screenshots taken from Paytas's June 29th video

The comments continued under Trisha Paytas's announcement tweet for the YouTube video. Jeff Wittek explicitly commented: "You're 40 years old, get your life together."

You’re 40 years old get your life together — Jeff Wittek (@jeffwittek) June 29, 2021

I’ll sum it up, Trisha talks about gabby obsessively and uncannily describes herself at the same time…. 😆 get help — Jel (@Jelinaangell) June 29, 2021

It’s a hell of a thing to be both vapid and vile. Smh. It’s really not difficult to be the better and bigger person. To be a good example for your nieces and nephews. If you put this much energy into keeping your home clean, it could be featured in Architectural Digest. — Double Trouble (@WakandaBSisthis) June 29, 2021

Trisha made a series called “ENEMIES” as if that wasn’t her whole channel already 😬 — gl (@gl28265655) June 29, 2021

Please seek a real therapist and stop saying you speak “your truth” … speak THE truth or nothing hun — Jel (@Jelinaangell) June 29, 2021

Also read: Who is Ed Sheeran married to? All about his wife, Cherry Seaborn, as he reveals he is open to having more children in the future

Many users have called for Trisha Paytas to "get help" and "seek a real therapist." Trisha Paytas came forward on June 28th stating that they "support" Ethan Klein's new co-host for Frenemies.

Edited by Gautham Balaji