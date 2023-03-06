Farmer Wants a Wife 2023 release date, air time, format, and cast

Fox is all set to kick off the month of March with a brand new TV series, titled Farmer Wants a Wife. It's a rural reality TV dating show that will premiere on March 8, 2023, at 10 pm PT/9 pm ET/8 pm CT, only on the network.

Viewers who lack access to a cable connection can watch the episode live as it airs on YouTube TV.

The first installment of Farmer Wants a Wife premiered in the UK way back in 2001. Since then, the format has been replicated in around 32 countries all over the world. In 2008, the show aired on CW for about a month, but was later canceled. But now, Fox has taken up the show and it's all set to release on the network in the next few days.

As per the network, the show has resulted in 180 marriages and 410 children so far.

With little to no time left for the premiere of Farmer Wants a Wife, here's everything you need to know about the new reality TV dating series.

What to expect from the latest season of Farmer Wants a Wife?

32 single women who've had no luck finding love in the city will embark on a journey to a rural farm, where they will work while trying to find love among the cowboys and ranchers on the show. The men will teach these women how to tend to the farm, how to bail hay, feed their cattle and also oversee business operations.

In a trailer that was shared prior to the premiere, host Jennifer Nettles shared:

"They will spend six weeks getting to know each other in this journey to find love. I love love. What’s better than love? This has real authentic connections, people who are looking for lifelong partners – not just looking to become famous. I’m super excited to get to be a part of this heartwarming adventure that brings people together in real romance."

Here are the four handsome farmers who will be vying for love on FOX's Farmer Wants a Wife:

Hunter, 31: Cattle and horse rancher from Watkinsville, Georgia

Ryan, 32: Horse trainer and breeder from Shelby, North Carolina

Landon, 35: Cattle rancher and farmer from Alva, Oklahoma

Allen, 32: Cattle rancher from Williamsport, Tennessee

Farmer Wants a Wife season one will premiere on FOX on Wednesday night, March 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

