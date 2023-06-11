Father Brown season 10 on Britbox: Release date, what to expect, and more

The 10th season of Father Brown is all set to premiere in the US on Britbox on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The show centers around a detective in England in the 1950s who solves a number of complicated murder cases. It focuses on the British society of its time, exploring various socio-political issues.

The series premiered in 2013 and has received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised its overall tone, esthetics, and writing, among other things. It stars Mark Williams in the lead role, along with many others playing important supporting roles.

Father Brown season 10 is expected to focus on several new characters and mysteries

An official trailer for Father Brown season 10 has not yet been released by Britbox, but based on a description by Tellyvisions, viewers can expect the new installment to focus on several new characters in the protagonist's life. The year is 1954 and the highly charismatic Chief Inspector Sullivan has returned.

Elsewhere, Brenda, the new housekeeper, decides to help out her boss in solving various crimes and mysteries. Apart from that, more details regarding the new episodes are currently being kept under tight wraps.

The season aired in Britain in January 2023 on BBC iPlayer and received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics. The upcoming season is expected to feature a total of 10 episodes. According to Fansided, Britbox will drop two episodes every Friday for five weeks. Here are the titles for each episode:

The Winds of Change

The Company of Men

The Gardeners of Eden

The Beast of Wedlock

The Hidden Man

The Royal Visit

The Show Must Go On

The Sands of Time

The Wheels of Wrath

The Serpent Within

A quick look at Father Brown plot and cast

The period comedy series revolves around the titular character who uses his exceptional skills to solve a number of complex murder cases and mysteries plaguing the gorgeous fictional village of Kembleford.

It focuses on the various challenges that he faces as well as the numerous people who help him on his journey. A short description of the series, as per IMDb, reads:

''In the early 1950s, Father Brown, a Roman Catholic priest based in the fictional Cotswold village of Kembleford, uses his distinctive skills to solve various crimes.'''

The series stars noted English actor Mark Williams in the lead role and his performance is one of the defining elements of the show. He perfectly portrays his character's eccentricities, quirkiness, brilliance, and unique sense of humor with astonishing ease.

Viewers can expect him to deliver another memorable performance in the new season. His other notable film and TV acting credits include The Fast Show, Doctor Who, the Harry Potter movies, A Cock and Bull Story, and many more.

The rest of the supporting cast of the show features numerous other prominent actors like Tom Chambers as Chief Inspector Sullivan, John Light as Hercule Flambeau, Ruby May-Martinwood as Brenda Palmer, Claudie Blakley as Mrs. Isabela Devine, and many others. The series is helmed by Rachel Flowerday and Tahsin Guner.

Don't forget to watch the 10th season of Father Brown on Britbox on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes