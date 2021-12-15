'FBI' Season 4 Episode 9: How does it wrap up the unfinished business? 

FBI reached its final episode for the fall of this season. The ninth episode of the fourth season was titled 'Unfinished Business,' and dealt with the return of a familiar character from the past with dangerous intentions.

The high adrenaline episode had serious shocks and twists as it made for a worthy fall finale. The very beginning of the episode saw one of the team's favorite agents, Rina Trenholm (played by Kathleen Munroe), getting shot.

Here is a detailed recap of the fall finale of FBI.

Red Alert: Agent down

The episode picks up up pace from the very start. While on a mission with Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto), someone fires at Rina. Jubal, who is romantically involved with her, gets too distracted to follow the shooter.

Jubal was asked to sit out the case following this, which he promptly refuses. Along with the others, he manages to find the person who was trailing Rina. The perpetrator is identified as Frank Castlewood (Khalil Kain), an ex-con.

The case begins: 'FBI' linking clues

Frank is brought in for questioning, and it is difficult for Jubal to contain his urge to get answers quickly. He is warned time and again by the other members and even asked to sit out, which he refuses to do. The interrogation reveals that Castlewood was a hired hand.

Jubal seems intent on getting Castlewood to speak by any means necessary. Isobel Castile (Alana de la Garza) asks him to walk away again.

They trace Castlewood and find that he met with another ex-con, Winters (Hamish Allan-Headley). It is discovered that WInters and Castlewood had spent time together in prison, and that may be their connection. However, no link to Rina is found.

As they tried to pursue Winters, he escapes and a shooting machine targets the team, injuring Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym).

Upon questioning Winters' closest associates, it is revealed that he had built the shooting machine. As they link the clues, they realize that it is Antonio Vargas (David Zayas) who is pulling the strings. The team had previously arrested him and his family died while he was locked up.

The old enemy returns to haunt

Vargas refuses to talk. Unwillingly, the FBI has to approach the case in a different way.

As they discover more about the case, it is revealed that Vargas had hired Winters who in turn asked for a friend's help in creating the assassination machines. The FBI manages to track down Winters and a chase sequence ensues.

When they finally confront Winters, he tries to take a hostage and is shot down by the FBI. They manage to uncover all the shooting devices and the danger is momentarily averted.

The end of the episode reveals that Rina is in a coma. Jubal asks Isobel to kill Vargas when he is inside the prison, but she strongly opposes the idea. Jubal tries to reason that Vargas will probably try to go after their families, but Isobel's morals do not permit her to do this.

When will 'FBI' return for the next episode?

FBI is currently on a mid-season break. The rest of the episodes will be back in January 2022 after the holiday season. Until then, the fall finale gives viewers a lot to think about. It even ends on a cliffhanger regarding Rina's fate.

There are a lot of things to look forward to when the show returns next year. Until then, readers should stay tuned for more updates.

