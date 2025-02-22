FDA updates Quaker Oats’ pancake and waffle mix recall to the highest risk level: Reasons and product details explored

A Quaker Oats’ pancake and waffle mix recall initially announced in January has been escalated to the FDA’s most severe risk category due to undeclared milk allergens. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reclassified the recall of Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix as Class 1 on February 13, warning of potential “serious adverse health consequences or death” for those with milk allergies.

Ad

The affected products, sold in 11 states, were distributed by Quaker Oats’ parent company, Frito-Lay. Originally flagged on January 15, the recall involves two-pound boxes with a best-by date of September 13, 2025. No allergic reactions have been reported, but the FDA urges consumers with milk sensitivities to discard the product immediately.

Why the pancake and waffle mix recall reached class 1 status

Product photo of the recalled product (Image via FDA)

Class 1 recalls are reserved for situations where exposure to a product carries the highest risk of harm. In this case, the waffle mix recall was upgraded after the FDA completed its hazard evaluation, confirming the presence of undeclared milk. The agency’s February 13 classification aligns with its protocol to reassess recalls initially labeled “pending.”

Ad

Quaker Oats voluntarily issued the waffle mix recall on January 14 after a retail partner detected the allergen. The FDA’s original January 15 announcement noted the potential for “life-threatening” reactions but waited weeks to finalize the risk level.

Affected products and distribution details

The recalled waffle mix includes 10,000 cartons sold under the Pearl Milling Company brand. Each two-pound box bears the UPC 30000 65040 and the code “BBD SEP 13 25 P” on its top panel. The products were distributed starting November 18, 2024, to:

Ad

Arkansas

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Minnesota

Mississippi

Nebraska

Utah

Wisconsin

Consumers outside these states are not impacted. No other Pearl Milling Company items are included in the waffle mix recall.

How the FDA's recall process works

The FDA began labeling recalls as “pending classification” in 2017 to alert the public faster. This waffle mix recall remained in that category for nearly a month before receiving its Class 1 designation.

Milk allergen risk prompts urgent FDA action - Source: Getty

Agency guidelines state that manufacturers often initiate voluntary recalls before the FDA completes its review. Class 2 and Class 3 recalls involve lower risks, such as minor labeling errors. By contrast, Class 1—like this waffle mix recall—signifies immediate health dangers.

Ad

Steps for consumers with milk allergies

Those who purchased the waffle mix should check for the UPC and best-by date listed in recall notices. The FDA advises against consuming the product if allergic to milk, even if no symptoms have appeared.

Affected customers can contact Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-407-2247 (weekdays, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. CST) for refunds or questions. Retailers have been instructed to remove the product from shelves.

Ad

A lingering question: Why did milk end up in the mix?

Neither Quaker Oats nor the FDA has explained how milk entered the waffle mix. The company’s January press release cited an unnamed retail partner for flagging the issue but provided no details about production errors.

Food safety experts note that cross-contamination often occurs in facilities handling multiple allergens. Frito-Lay, Quaker’s parent company, has not disclosed whether manufacturing changes will follow the waffle mix recall.

Ad

The pancake and waffle mix recall underscores gaps in allergen labeling transparency. While no illnesses have been tied to the product, the FDA’s Class 1 upgrade reinforces the seriousness of undeclared ingredients. Consumers in affected states are urged to stay vigilant—check pantries, follow disposal guidelines, and report any adverse reactions to the FDA’s Safety Reporting Portal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback