Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 10 Preview - 3 Factions unite against a new enemy, Morgan goes on a special mission 

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 10 is a critical juncture for the characters we've come to know and love over the past seasons. John Dorie's death left our beloved cast reeling and June's transformation from the healer to the killer, as a result of her husband's untimely demise, ended the Virginia era of the show.

Unfortunately, when it comes to the entire Walking Dead universe, there's always a new threat looming on the horizon, and this time it comes in the form of the 'End is the Beginning' group. A grim new chapter in the journey of these characters begins in Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 10.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 10 trailer breakdown, predictions, and analysis

If you thought that after the insanity of the previous two episodes, there'd be a lull in the action of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 10, you are grossly mistaken! Certain key points stand out from the trailer.

Can Morgan keep everyone together? Stream Sunday’s episode of #FearTWD right now with @AMCPlus



Be kind to your #TWDFamily and use #FearTWDSpoiler to talk about the episode in the comments below. pic.twitter.com/xM4nSkAfZK — FearTWD (@FearTWD) April 22, 2021

Perhaps the most notable and scary part of the trailer is when Luciana announces: 'We've got a breach'. Also, in the Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 10 trailer, we see that things aren't nearly as blissful for Dwight and Sherry as they were when they were first reunited. And it does seem like Strand is behind bars!

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Grace is heavily pregnant and Morgan offers to go search for a fetal monitor, an adventure that undoubtedly comes with its own share of challenges. A key point to note is the friendship between Morgan and Daniel Salazar, something highlighted in the opening minutes shared below.

The opening minutes show Charlie announcing the arrival of Sarah, Strand's army, and Sherry's group. Morgan urges these three different factions to come together to counter a brand new enemy. It is a wonder, then, how Victor Strand went from the opening moments of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 10, striding confidently on horseback to behind bars in under an hour!

Advertisement

What is the price for all out war? Find out by watching the latest episode of #FearTWD on AMC+. pic.twitter.com/EvlX6XPyyD — AMC+ (@AMCPlus) April 20, 2021

Fear the Walking Dead has risen from the dead much like the 'infected' that inhabit its world. Some even claim that Season 6 may be the best season in the entire series!

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more exciting Walking Dead content. Subscribe to this author's profile to stay up to date!