Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 5 review - Zombies killed with The Undertaker's move, 'Whose line is it anyway?' star joins the cast!

Sure, Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 5 is a heavy episode in parts. Heck, there's a zombified child shown at one point. But it may also be the most fun episode from the franchise this year. Entitled 'Till Death', it brings together two of the most fun elements of nerd culture - pro wrestling and zombies.

Fans will be delighted to know that Aisha Tyler, whom they may know from 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' has joined the cast. She plays Mickey, who used to be a pro wrestler before the apocalypse! Mickey comes upon Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) as she's trying to track down her husband, Cliff.

The question of whether Strand (Colman Domingo), who offers 200 inhabitants of this new world an oasis in a zombie-filled nuclear wasteland, is a villain is answered in this episode. In Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 5, we learn that the man is not the saint he pretends to be at all!

But, of course, Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 5 will be best remembered for how Mickie uses pro-wrestling moves in a pro wrestling ring to dispose of zombies galore. Yes, one of them has his brains squashed with a tombstone piledriver, a move made famous by The Undertaker.

KennyHerzog @KennyHerzog Aisha Tyler just killed a zombie with a Tombstone Piledriver to the tune of “Welcome to Jamrock” on ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’ That was weird. Aisha Tyler just killed a zombie with a Tombstone Piledriver to the tune of “Welcome to Jamrock” on ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’ That was weird.

Can we call The Undertaker 'the walking dead' equivalent of the wrestling world?

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 5 - What is Padre?

What is Padre? Well, it's a place, in all likelihood, one that offers shelter to its inhabitants (which may be a trap, just like Terminus was). By the end of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 5, a new group enlists the help of Dwight and Sherry to track the place down for them.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The schizophrenic nature of the show, where it moves from tragedy to comedy in a matter of minutes, is what makes the franchise great. Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 5 brings back the fun that was missing in previous episodes. Both Amelio and Evangelista are fantastic in their respective roles. And honestly, Tyler is a great addition to the cast!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar