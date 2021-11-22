Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 6 review - Morgan and Grace battle The CRM, major cast member exits the show

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 6 is Althea's (Maggie Grace) final episode this season. Showrunner Andrew Chambliss even confirmed the same in the AMC+ Episode Insider.

It remains to be seen whether she'll show up next in The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, or even the Rick Grimes movies or not.

Unlike so many in this series, and the many spinoffs, her departure is not a tragic affair. In the final moments of the episode, we see Althea reunite with CRM pilot Isabelle (played by Sydney Lemmon), the woman she loves.

As they leave the world of Victor Strand and Padre, and hopefully the nuclear holocaust behind in Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 6, let's delve into the episode itself.

Jaquelin @duabuteraa Grace smiling gives me a thousand years to live #FearTWD Grace smiling gives me a thousand years to live #FearTWD https://t.co/iyt9laaBLG

Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David) took the fight to The CRM in this week's show, and they found a reason to live. Grace referred to Baby Mo as her daughter, and now, she finally has something to live for.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 6 - Battling the CRM with a cannon!

From crossbows to Samurai swords, the franchise has introduced us to various zombie killing weapons. In Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 6, Alethea, Morgan, and Grace use a cannon to fend off the CRM and shockingly enough, it works splendidly.

It is unclear at this juncture if the CRM has been removed from the picture following this episode, or if they'll add to Morgan's woes. What is clear though is that the CRM hasn't received any firing lessons from John Dorie. They shoot so poorly that even stormtroopers would be ashamed.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 6 turns the tables on Althea in a sense. Usually, she's the one asking all the questions. This time, though, she's been forced to answer tough questions by Morgan.

While she's reluctant to divulge much information, the smashing of the camera at the end of the episode indicates the beginning of the next chapter of her life.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Ultimately, it's clear that the three shows are coming together in a way. Something big is in the works, and the CRM is the connecting thread. Many years later, we shall all comment on the importance of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 6 as an integral part of this grand puzzle.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan