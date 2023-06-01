Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 4: Release date, air time, what to expect, and more details 

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 4, titled King County is all set to premiere on AMC on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET. The episode is a part of the first half of the final season of the series, with the next half set to release later this year. As the show gears up for the mid-season finale, fans have been anticipating an action-packed and dramatic end to the show's thrilling storylines.

The show follows Morgan Jones, an extremely popular character from The Walking Dead, as he tries to survive in a post-apocalyptic world and learns the various ways and means to survive, while also meeting new communities of survivors along the way.

The series is a spinoff to The Walking Dead, which is based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard.

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 4 sees Morgan return to King County

The fourth episode of the series has been written by Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg and directed by Kenneth Requa. AMC released a brief synopsis of the upcoming episode which reads:

"Morgan's return to King County gets complicated when PADRE comes to collect."

A short teaser for the upcoming episode was released that shows Morgan returning to King County as he gears up for a revolt against P.A.D.R.E and its evil plans for the future. What makes the character's arc so much more interesting this season is that he has finally teamed up with Madison, after she helped him escape from P.A.D.R.E. The wildly popular duo has since joined Daniel Salazar's rebel group and fans can't wait to see where this storyline leads to.

The last season of Fear the Walking Dead will also feature a time-lapse. To note, this will be the first time viewers get to see Morgan in the said time-lapse. The character did not appear in the episode in which the time-lapse first began. Among other storylines to look out for in the upcoming episode are those of Sherry and Dwight, who also seem to be a part of Morgan's journey.

The teaser also shows an appearance by Mo, and fans have wondered if her appearance could guarantee a father-daughter reunion between her and Morgan.

More about Fear the Walking Dead season 8 synopsis and cast

AMC released a brief synopsis for the final season of the beloved horror drama series:

"A sign of the apocalypse has begun. Reports of a rapidly changing world for unknown reasons underscore this gritty drama, a prequel to AMC's uber-popular "Walking Dead." The story is told through the lens of high school guidance counselor Madison Clark. "

It adds:

"The widowed mother is raising two children single-handedly and maintains a relationship with English teacher Travis Manawa, her apocalyptic partner. The challenge of blending their families is exacerbated by unforeseen chaos, and a necessary survival of the fittest takes hold."

Fear the Walking Dead features an exceptionally talented star cast that has managed to receive global appreciation for their stunning performances. The show is helmed by Lennie James (Morgan Jones) and Kim Dickens (Madison), with numerous others essaying pivotal roles in the show, including Colman Domingo (Victor Strand), Mo Collins (Sarah), Karen David (Grace), and Austin Amelio (Dwight).

Catch the upcoming episode of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET, exclusively on AMC.

