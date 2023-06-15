Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 6 release date, air time, and more details

AMC recently announced that there will be a shift in the premiere time of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 6. The mid-season finale, titled All I See is Red, which was originally scheduled to premiere on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET, will now premiere on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 10:12 pm ET on AMC. The show's usual slot will now be taken up by the new The Walking Dead spinoff, The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Fear the Walking Dead follows Morgan Jones, a popular character from The Walking Dead series, who embarks on his journey in the post-apocalyptic world. Alone, he learns the various ways and means to survive and also meets new communities of survivors along the way.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of the upcoming episode of Fear the Walking Dead, as, being the mid-season finale, the episode is bound to be every bit as thrilling and action-packed as fans are expecting it to be. The episode will also conclude several storylines as new and shocking revelations come to light, and fans are also expecting the segment to end with a cliffhanger in a typical The Walking Dead series fashion.

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 4 sees Morgan deal with his haunting past

The mid-season finale of the ongoing show has been written by Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and directed by Michael E. Satrazemis. AMC released a brief synopsis of the upcoming series, which reads:

"Morgan fights his past as he and Madison race to stop PADRE's expansion."

A short teaser that was released for the upcoming episode of the show sees Morgan relapse into his old illness that plagues him with hallucinations of different characters and situations from his haunting and gory past. Morgan was previously in the throes of this particular illness in The Walking Dead. However, being among a community of survivors and friends, he was able to overcome it.

Now that the situation is much more hostile, it seems as if Morgan will finally succumb to the illness. Many have predicted that the last season of the show will in fact see the end of Lennie James' time in The Walking Dead franchise. Viewers have also predicted that the final few episodes of the show will shift focus to Kim Dickens' character, who was originally the showrunner before Lennie James.

Fans have also been very excited to see the new storyline that the show will now head towards, as the last episode saw the death of a major fan-favorite character, Grace Mukherjee, played by Karen David. Her character succumbed to the deadly virus and turned into a zombie. While fans of the show have criticized this move by show makers, it'll be interesting to see how Morgan and Madison continue their rebellion against PADRE, amid the loss of an important member.

Fear the Walking Dead: Synopsis and cast

The Walking Dead spinoff has managed to garner high viewership since its very beginning due to its intriguing and thoroughly riveting storyline and an exceptional star cast that adds to its flair. The synopsis of the show, as per AMC, reads:

"A sign of the apocalypse has begun. Reports of a rapidly changing world for unknown reasons underscore this gritty drama, a prequel to AMC's uber-popular "Walking Dead." The story is told through the lens of high school guidance counselor Madison Clark. "

It continues:

"The widowed mother is raising two children single-handedly and maintains a relationship with English teacher Travis Manawa, her apocalyptic partner. The challenge of blending their families is exacerbated by unforeseen chaos, and a necessary survival of the fittest takes hold."

Fear the Walking Dead features Lennie James and Kim Dickens in the lead roles of Morgan Jones and Madison Clark respectively. It also hosts numerous other actors essaying pivotal roles in the show, including Colman Domingo, Mo Collins, Austin Amelio, and Karen David, among many others.

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 6, titled All I See is Red, will premiere on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 10:12 pm ET, exclusively on AMC.

Poll : 0 votes