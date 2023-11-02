Fellow Travelers episode 2 release date and time

Fellow Travelers episode 2, titled “Bulletproof,” will be released on Friday, November 3, 2023, on Paramount+ at 12:00 am PT. The episode will later be aired on linear TV in the US on Showtime channel two days later, which is on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 6:00 pm PT. Showtime and Showtime 2 will also rebroadcast the episodes of the series throughout the week.

Viewers can stream Fellow Travelers episode 2 and beyond on Showtime appa and Paramount+, the two of the only streaming platforms to license the show. As for the global audience, Paramount+ and Showtime would likely be available in their regions.

However, they can surely look forward to local streaming platforms and prime channel extensions that might have made Fellow Travelers available to broaden the show’s reach to the global audience.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Fellow Travelers mini-series.

Fellow Travelers episode 2: Everything we know so far

Release date and time zones for selective regions:

Below are the release dates for Fellow Travelers episode 2 on Paramount+ across the regions alongside the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Time: Friday, November 3, 12 am

Central Time: Friday, November 3, 8 am

Eastern Time: Friday, November 3, 3 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Friday, November 3, 7 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Friday, November 3, 3 am

Central European Summer Time: Friday, November 3, 8 am

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: Friday, November 3, 6 pm

Eastern European Time: Friday, November 3, 9 am

Fellow Travelers episode 1: A brief recap

Fellow Travelers episode 1 alternates between 1952 and 1986. The episodes kick off with Hawk amidst a celebration party, encountering one of his old pals, Marcus, who hands him something from a person named Tim. Soon, the narrative traverses to the past in 1952, when Hawk met Tim for the first at a similar political party, which sparked an unlikely romantic relationship between them.

As they continued to run into each other intentionally, a secretive yet passionate affair between the two evolved behind closed doors. After learning more about Tim, Hawk, being the State Department employee, helps him land a job with Senator McCarthy.

After a few days, Hawk gets the wind of a secret investigation to catch the communists and the LGBTQ individuals within the department. Hawk takes Tim to a secret underground party where they could be themselves. However, soon, a minor conflict sparked between them, as Hawk eventually made it clear that he would marry Lucy Barlow someday.

Back to the present, Hawk tried to reach out to Tim by calling him from a phone at the nearby diner, but the latter abruptly hung up on him. Hawk waited for hours for a callback, and luckily, as he was about to leave, the phone rang

What to expect from Fellow Travelers episode 2

Fellow Travelers episode 2 recently dropped a preview teaser that sees the tension escalating between Tim and Hawk as McCarthyism comes into full effect during the 1950s, also threatening the existence of the LGBTQ community. The episode will dwell more into the aftermath of the separation between the two characters and what caused Tim in the present to shun Hawk out of his life completely.

Stay tuned for more Fellow Travelers news and updates as 2023 progresses.