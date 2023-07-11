Ferrari cast list: Who stars in Michael Mann's new film?

Set to hit Italian theaters in August 2023, the biographical drama Ferrari has been generating a significant buzz among fans of racing, drama, and Mann's previous works. With an all-star cast and an intriguing storyline, Ferrari promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience.

Ferrari takes us back to the summer of 1957, a pivotal time for Enzo Ferrari, the legendary Italian race car driver and founder of the Ferrari automobile company. Battling personal tragedy and financial turmoil, Ferrari faces bankruptcy and the loss of his son, Dino, to muscular dystrophy.

Against this backdrop, he places everything on the line in one high-stakes race—the Mille Miglia, a grueling 1,000-mile trek across Italy. The film captures the intensity of Ferrari's determination as he navigates the challenges in his professional and personal life.

Meet the stellar main cast of Ferrari

Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari

In the driver's seat of this captivating biopic is none other than Adam Driver, who portrays the iconic Enzo Ferrari himself. Known for his intense and complex performances, Driver's ability to bring authenticity and realism to his roles has garnered him critical acclaim.

From his portrayal of Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy to his memorable performances in The Last Duel and House of Gucci, Driver's talent and versatility make him an ideal fit for the role of Enzo Ferrari.

Penélope Cruz as Laura Ferrari

Sharing the screen with Driver is the talented Penélope Cruz, who takes on the role of Laura Ferrari, Enzo's wife.

With her remarkable range and acclaimed performances in films like Volver, Nine, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Cruz brings depth and emotional resonance to the character of Laura, adding another layer to the story of Enzo Ferrari's life.

Shailene Woodley as Lina Lardi

Shailene Woodley, known for her breakthrough role in The Fault in Our Stars and her impressive work in the Divergent series, joins the cast as Lina Lardi, Ferrari's longtime mistress.

Woodley's ability to portray complex and nuanced characters is expected to bring an intriguing dynamic to the narrative.

Gabriel Leone as Alfonso de Portago

Gabriel Leone rounds out the main cast as Alfonso de Portago, a colorful character and real-life racing driver.

Leone's previous work in films like The Two Popes and On the Line has showcased his talent and versatility, making him an exciting addition to the ensemble.

Alongside the main cast, Ferrari features a strong supporting lineup that adds depth and authenticity to the story. Jack O'Connell takes on the role of Peter Collins, a British driver, while Patrick Dempsey, renowned for his portrayal of Dr. Derek McDreamy Shepherd in Grey's Anatomy, embodies the Italian race car driver Piero Taruffi.

Sarah Gadon, known for her roles in The Amazing Spider-Man and Alias Grace, brings her talent to the screen as Linda Christian, a Mexican actress.

With its star-studded cast and a compelling storyline, Ferrari has revved up the anticipation among film enthusiasts. Adam Driver's portrayal of Enzo Ferrari, alongside Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, and Gabriel Leone, promises to deliver powerful performances that bring the legendary race car driver's story to life.

Supported by a talented cast that includes Jack O'Connell, Patrick Dempsey, and Sarah Gadon, the film is poised to offer an immersive and captivating cinematic experience.

Ferrari arrives in theaters in August 2023.

