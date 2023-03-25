Festival D'ete de Quebec, the annual music festival held in the Quebec autonomous region of Canada, is back this year with the 2023 edition, scheduled to be held from July 6, 2023 to July 16, 2023.

The organizers announced the 2023 edition of Festival D'ete de Quebec via a post on the official Instagram page. The festival will feature performances by artists such as Foo Fighters, Alvvays, and Pitbull:

Passes for the Festival D'ete de Quebec are currently available on the official website of the festival, https://www.feq.ca/en/choose-my-pass, in limited numbers. General Passes are at CAD $140, while Gold Front and Silver Front are at CAD $975 and $535 respectively. Signature zone passes are priced at CAD $605.

Foo Fighters, Pitbull and Illenium to headline Festival D'ete de Quebec

Among the headliners at Festival D'ete de Quebec this year will be the rock band Foo Fighters, who rose to prominence with their fourth studio album, One by One, which won the Best Rock Album award at the 2004 Grammy Awards.

Also present at the Festival D'ete de Quebec will be Armando Christian Pérez a.k.a. Pitbull, who is best known for his ninth studio album, Dale, which won the Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album award at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Alongside Foo Fighters and Pitbull will be record producer and DJ Nicholas Daniel Miller, better known by his stage name Illenium. Illenium is best known for his 2021 album Fallen Embers. The album won the Top Dance/Electronic Album at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The full lineup and schedule for the 2023 Festival D'ete de Quebec is given below:

July 6, 2023, Day 1:

Bell Stage:

Les Shirley

Billy Talent

Weezer

Loto-Quebec Stage:

Rosie Valand

Ariane Roy

Couer Du Pirate

Sirius Xm Stage:

Salome LeClerc

Milk & Bone

Hydro-Quebec Stage:

ADG7

Jupiter & Okwess

Dakhabrakha

July 7, 2023, Day 2:

Bell Stage:

Grandson

Talk

Imagine Dragons

Loto-Quebec Stage:

Siibil

Tyler Shaw

Roxane Bruneau

Sirius Xm Stage:

Sophia Bel

Bobby Bazini

Hydro-Quebec Stage:

Aysay

Say She She

The Budos Band

July 8, 2023, Day 3:

Bell Stage:

Starcrawler

White Reaper

Foo Fighters

Loto-Quebec Stage:

Emma Beko

Soran

Jessie Reyez

Sirius XM stage:

Loviet

Debby Friday

Stephen Sanchez

Hydro-Quebec Stage:

Vanille

Thierry Larose

Gab Bouchard

July 9, 2023, Day 4:

Bell Stage:

Megan Maroney

Tenille Townes

Zach Bryan

Loto-Quebec Stage:

Q052

Killy

Cypress Hills

Sirius XM Stage:

Parazar

Shreez

Souldia

Hydro-Quebec Stage:

Jan Verstraeten

Derya Yildirim & Grup Simsek

Tank and the Bangas

July 10, 2023, Day 5:

Bell Stage:

Lumiere

Bleu Jeans Bleu

Les Trois Accords

Loto-Quebec Stage:

Drogue

Saga

Ann Wilson

Sirius XM Stage:

Deraps

Hydro-Quebec Stage:

The Sugar Darlings

Bywater Call

Allison Russell

July 11, 2023, Day 6;

Bell Stage:

Naya Ali

BBNO$

Glorilla

Lil Durk

Loto-Quebec Stage:

Hyd

Claudia Bouvette

Christine and the Queens

Sirius XM Stage:

Ghostly Kisses

Les Louanges

Hydro Quebec Stage:

Velours Velours

Tukan

Valaire

July 12, 2023, Day 7:

Bell Stage:

Debbie Tebbs

Nervo

Gryffin

Illenium

Loto-Quebec Stage:

Fuudge

Fit For An Autopsy

Lamb of God

Sirius XM Stage:

Celeste

Protest The Hero

Hydro-Quebec Stage:

Modlee

Blick Blassy

Sudan Archives

July 13, 2023, Day 8:

Bell Stage:

Sara Dufour

Robert Charlebois

Les Cowboys Fringants

Loto-Quebec Stage:

Meto

SYML

Vance Joy

Sirius XM Stage:

Sara Danielle

Feist

Hydro-Quebec Stage:

Shaina Hayes

Elliot Maginot

Andy Shauf

July 14, 2023, Day 9:

Bell Stage:

Isabella Lovestory

Koffee

Pitbull

Loto-Quebec Stage:

Motherhood

Teke Teke

The Smile

Sirius XM Stage:

Zouz

Alvays

Hydro-Quebec Stage:

Bibi Club

Dumas

July 15, 2023, Day 10:

Bell Stage:

Allan Rayman

The War on Drugs

Lana Del Rey

Loto-Quebec Stage:

Mobina Galore

Mustard Plug

Streelight Manifesto

Sirius XM Stage:

Carotte

The Planet Smashers

Quebec Redneck Bluegrass Project

Hydro-Quebec Stage:

Barry Paquin Roberge

Les Hostess D’Hilaire

Les Hay Babies

July 16, 2023, Day 11:

Bell Stage:

Meet Me At The Altar

Bad Religion

Green Day

Loto-Quebec Stage:

Caroline Savoie

Dominique Fils Aime

Patrice Michaud

Sirius XM Stage:

Bonanza

Lysandre

Jonathan Roy

Hydro-Quebec Stage:

The Bongbo Hop

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band

Star Feminine Band

More about the artists headed to Festival D'ete de Quebec 2023

Alvvays is a Canadian indie-pop band which formed in 2011 in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. The band is currently based in Toronto, Ontario and is best known for their 2022 studio album Blue Rev, which peaked at number 61 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The War on Drugs is an American rock band from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The band is best known for their fourth studio album, A Deeper Understanding, which peaked at number 10 on the Billboard 200 album charts upon its release in 2017.

Brian Leseney Fennell, better known by his stage name SYML, is an American-singer songwriter. SYML is best known for his work with the indie band Barcelona, as well as his 2016 studio album Basic Man.

