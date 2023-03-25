Create

Festival D'ete de Quebec 2023: Lineup, dates, venues, tickets, where to buy, and more details

By Soumyajyoti Mukherjee
Modified Mar 25, 2023 10:01 IST
Foo Fighters, one of the headliners of Festival D’été de Québec, at the 36th Rock Hall of Fame (Image via Getty Image)

Festival D'ete de Quebec, the annual music festival held in the Quebec autonomous region of Canada, is back this year with the 2023 edition, scheduled to be held from July 6, 2023 to July 16, 2023.

The organizers announced the 2023 edition of Festival D'ete de Quebec via a post on the official Instagram page. The festival will feature performances by artists such as Foo Fighters, Alvvays, and Pitbull:

Passes for the Festival D'ete de Quebec are currently available on the official website of the festival, https://www.feq.ca/en/choose-my-pass, in limited numbers. General Passes are at CAD $140, while Gold Front and Silver Front are at CAD $975 and $535 respectively. Signature zone passes are priced at CAD $605.

Foo Fighters, Pitbull and Illenium to headline Festival D'ete de Quebec

Among the headliners at Festival D'ete de Quebec this year will be the rock band Foo Fighters, who rose to prominence with their fourth studio album, One by One, which won the Best Rock Album award at the 2004 Grammy Awards.

Also present at the Festival D'ete de Quebec will be Armando Christian Pérez a.k.a. Pitbull, who is best known for his ninth studio album, Dale, which won the Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album award at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Alongside Foo Fighters and Pitbull will be record producer and DJ Nicholas Daniel Miller, better known by his stage name Illenium. Illenium is best known for his 2021 album Fallen Embers. The album won the Top Dance/Electronic Album at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The full lineup and schedule for the 2023 Festival D'ete de Quebec is given below:

July 6, 2023, Day 1:

Bell Stage:

  • Les Shirley
  • Billy Talent
  • Weezer

Loto-Quebec Stage:

  • Rosie Valand
  • Ariane Roy
  • Couer Du Pirate

Sirius Xm Stage:

  • Salome LeClerc
  • Milk & Bone

Hydro-Quebec Stage:

  • ADG7
  • Jupiter & Okwess
  • Dakhabrakha

July 7, 2023, Day 2:

Bell Stage:

  • Grandson
  • Talk
  • Imagine Dragons

Loto-Quebec Stage:

  • Siibil
  • Tyler Shaw
  • Roxane Bruneau

Sirius Xm Stage:

  • Sophia Bel
  • Bobby Bazini

Hydro-Quebec Stage:

  • Aysay
  • Say She She
  • The Budos Band

July 8, 2023, Day 3:

Bell Stage:

  • Starcrawler
  • White Reaper
  • Foo Fighters

Loto-Quebec Stage:

  • Emma Beko
  • Soran
  • Jessie Reyez

Sirius XM stage:

  • Loviet
  • Debby Friday
  • Stephen Sanchez

Hydro-Quebec Stage:

  • Vanille
  • Thierry Larose
  • Gab Bouchard

July 9, 2023, Day 4:

Bell Stage:

  • Megan Maroney
  • Tenille Townes
  • Zach Bryan

Loto-Quebec Stage:

  • Q052
  • Killy
  • Cypress Hills

Sirius XM Stage:

  • Parazar
  • Shreez
  • Souldia

Hydro-Quebec Stage:

  • Jan Verstraeten
  • Derya Yildirim & Grup Simsek
  • Tank and the Bangas

July 10, 2023, Day 5:

Bell Stage:

  • Lumiere
  • Bleu Jeans Bleu
  • Les Trois Accords

Loto-Quebec Stage:

  • Drogue
  • Saga
  • Ann Wilson

Sirius XM Stage:

  • Deraps

Hydro-Quebec Stage:

  • The Sugar Darlings
  • Bywater Call
  • Allison Russell

July 11, 2023, Day 6;

Bell Stage:

  • Naya Ali
  • BBNO$
  • Glorilla
  • Lil Durk

Loto-Quebec Stage:

  • Hyd
  • Claudia Bouvette
  • Christine and the Queens

Sirius XM Stage:

  • Ghostly Kisses
  • Les Louanges

Hydro Quebec Stage:

  • Velours Velours
  • Tukan
  • Valaire

July 12, 2023, Day 7:

Bell Stage:

  • Debbie Tebbs
  • Nervo
  • Gryffin
  • Illenium

Loto-Quebec Stage:

  • Fuudge
  • Fit For An Autopsy
  • Lamb of God

Sirius XM Stage:

  • Celeste
  • Protest The Hero

Hydro-Quebec Stage:

  • Modlee
  • Blick Blassy
  • Sudan Archives

July 13, 2023, Day 8:

Bell Stage:

  • Sara Dufour
  • Robert Charlebois
  • Les Cowboys Fringants

Loto-Quebec Stage:

  • Meto
  • SYML
  • Vance Joy

Sirius XM Stage:

  • Sara Danielle
  • Feist

Hydro-Quebec Stage:

  • Shaina Hayes
  • Elliot Maginot
  • Andy Shauf

July 14, 2023, Day 9:

Bell Stage:

  • Isabella Lovestory
  • Koffee
  • Pitbull

Loto-Quebec Stage:

  • Motherhood
  • Teke Teke
  • The Smile

Sirius XM Stage:

  • Zouz
  • Alvays

Hydro-Quebec Stage:

  • Bibi Club
  • Dumas

July 15, 2023, Day 10:

Bell Stage:

  • Allan Rayman
  • The War on Drugs
  • Lana Del Rey

Loto-Quebec Stage:

  • Mobina Galore
  • Mustard Plug
  • Streelight Manifesto

Sirius XM Stage:

  • Carotte
  • The Planet Smashers
  • Quebec Redneck Bluegrass Project

Hydro-Quebec Stage:

  • Barry Paquin Roberge
  • Les Hostess D’Hilaire
  • Les Hay Babies

July 16, 2023, Day 11:

  • Bell Stage:
  • Meet Me At The Altar
  • Bad Religion
  • Green Day

Loto-Quebec Stage:

  • Caroline Savoie
  • Dominique Fils Aime
  • Patrice Michaud

Sirius XM Stage:

  • Bonanza
  • Lysandre
  • Jonathan Roy

Hydro-Quebec Stage:

  • The Bongbo Hop
  • Kaleta & Super Yamba Band
  • Star Feminine Band

More about the artists headed to Festival D'ete de Quebec 2023

Alvvays is a Canadian indie-pop band which formed in 2011 in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. The band is currently based in Toronto, Ontario and is best known for their 2022 studio album Blue Rev, which peaked at number 61 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The War on Drugs is an American rock band from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The band is best known for their fourth studio album, A Deeper Understanding, which peaked at number 10 on the Billboard 200 album charts upon its release in 2017.

Brian Leseney Fennell, better known by his stage name SYML, is an American-singer songwriter. SYML is best known for his work with the indie band Barcelona, as well as his 2016 studio album Basic Man.

Edited by Siddharth Dhananjay
