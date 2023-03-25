Festival D'ete de Quebec, the annual music festival held in the Quebec autonomous region of Canada, is back this year with the 2023 edition, scheduled to be held from July 6, 2023 to July 16, 2023.
The organizers announced the 2023 edition of Festival D'ete de Quebec via a post on the official Instagram page. The festival will feature performances by artists such as Foo Fighters, Alvvays, and Pitbull:
Passes for the Festival D'ete de Quebec are currently available on the official website of the festival, https://www.feq.ca/en/choose-my-pass, in limited numbers. General Passes are at CAD $140, while Gold Front and Silver Front are at CAD $975 and $535 respectively. Signature zone passes are priced at CAD $605.
Foo Fighters, Pitbull and Illenium to headline Festival D'ete de Quebec
Among the headliners at Festival D'ete de Quebec this year will be the rock band Foo Fighters, who rose to prominence with their fourth studio album, One by One, which won the Best Rock Album award at the 2004 Grammy Awards.
Also present at the Festival D'ete de Quebec will be Armando Christian Pérez a.k.a. Pitbull, who is best known for his ninth studio album, Dale, which won the Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album award at the 2016 Grammy Awards.
Alongside Foo Fighters and Pitbull will be record producer and DJ Nicholas Daniel Miller, better known by his stage name Illenium. Illenium is best known for his 2021 album Fallen Embers. The album won the Top Dance/Electronic Album at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.
The full lineup and schedule for the 2023 Festival D'ete de Quebec is given below:
July 6, 2023, Day 1:
Bell Stage:
- Les Shirley
- Billy Talent
- Weezer
Loto-Quebec Stage:
- Rosie Valand
- Ariane Roy
- Couer Du Pirate
Sirius Xm Stage:
- Salome LeClerc
- Milk & Bone
Hydro-Quebec Stage:
- ADG7
- Jupiter & Okwess
- Dakhabrakha
July 7, 2023, Day 2:
Bell Stage:
- Grandson
- Talk
- Imagine Dragons
Loto-Quebec Stage:
- Siibil
- Tyler Shaw
- Roxane Bruneau
Sirius Xm Stage:
- Sophia Bel
- Bobby Bazini
Hydro-Quebec Stage:
- Aysay
- Say She She
- The Budos Band
July 8, 2023, Day 3:
Bell Stage:
- Starcrawler
- White Reaper
- Foo Fighters
Loto-Quebec Stage:
- Emma Beko
- Soran
- Jessie Reyez
Sirius XM stage:
- Loviet
- Debby Friday
- Stephen Sanchez
Hydro-Quebec Stage:
- Vanille
- Thierry Larose
- Gab Bouchard
July 9, 2023, Day 4:
Bell Stage:
- Megan Maroney
- Tenille Townes
- Zach Bryan
Loto-Quebec Stage:
- Q052
- Killy
- Cypress Hills
Sirius XM Stage:
- Parazar
- Shreez
- Souldia
Hydro-Quebec Stage:
- Jan Verstraeten
- Derya Yildirim & Grup Simsek
- Tank and the Bangas
July 10, 2023, Day 5:
Bell Stage:
- Lumiere
- Bleu Jeans Bleu
- Les Trois Accords
Loto-Quebec Stage:
- Drogue
- Saga
- Ann Wilson
Sirius XM Stage:
- Deraps
Hydro-Quebec Stage:
- The Sugar Darlings
- Bywater Call
- Allison Russell
July 11, 2023, Day 6;
Bell Stage:
- Naya Ali
- BBNO$
- Glorilla
- Lil Durk
Loto-Quebec Stage:
- Hyd
- Claudia Bouvette
- Christine and the Queens
Sirius XM Stage:
- Ghostly Kisses
- Les Louanges
Hydro Quebec Stage:
- Velours Velours
- Tukan
- Valaire
July 12, 2023, Day 7:
Bell Stage:
- Debbie Tebbs
- Nervo
- Gryffin
- Illenium
Loto-Quebec Stage:
- Fuudge
- Fit For An Autopsy
- Lamb of God
Sirius XM Stage:
- Celeste
- Protest The Hero
Hydro-Quebec Stage:
- Modlee
- Blick Blassy
- Sudan Archives
July 13, 2023, Day 8:
Bell Stage:
- Sara Dufour
- Robert Charlebois
- Les Cowboys Fringants
Loto-Quebec Stage:
- Meto
- SYML
- Vance Joy
Sirius XM Stage:
- Sara Danielle
- Feist
Hydro-Quebec Stage:
- Shaina Hayes
- Elliot Maginot
- Andy Shauf
July 14, 2023, Day 9:
Bell Stage:
- Isabella Lovestory
- Koffee
- Pitbull
Loto-Quebec Stage:
- Motherhood
- Teke Teke
- The Smile
Sirius XM Stage:
- Zouz
- Alvays
Hydro-Quebec Stage:
- Bibi Club
- Dumas
July 15, 2023, Day 10:
Bell Stage:
- Allan Rayman
- The War on Drugs
- Lana Del Rey
Loto-Quebec Stage:
- Mobina Galore
- Mustard Plug
- Streelight Manifesto
Sirius XM Stage:
- Carotte
- The Planet Smashers
- Quebec Redneck Bluegrass Project
Hydro-Quebec Stage:
- Barry Paquin Roberge
- Les Hostess D’Hilaire
- Les Hay Babies
July 16, 2023, Day 11:
- Bell Stage:
- Meet Me At The Altar
- Bad Religion
- Green Day
Loto-Quebec Stage:
- Caroline Savoie
- Dominique Fils Aime
- Patrice Michaud
Sirius XM Stage:
- Bonanza
- Lysandre
- Jonathan Roy
Hydro-Quebec Stage:
- The Bongbo Hop
- Kaleta & Super Yamba Band
- Star Feminine Band
More about the artists headed to Festival D'ete de Quebec 2023
Alvvays is a Canadian indie-pop band which formed in 2011 in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. The band is currently based in Toronto, Ontario and is best known for their 2022 studio album Blue Rev, which peaked at number 61 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
The War on Drugs is an American rock band from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The band is best known for their fourth studio album, A Deeper Understanding, which peaked at number 10 on the Billboard 200 album charts upon its release in 2017.
Brian Leseney Fennell, better known by his stage name SYML, is an American-singer songwriter. SYML is best known for his work with the indie band Barcelona, as well as his 2016 studio album Basic Man.