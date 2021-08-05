Fetty Wap's 4-year old daughter Lauren Maxwell reportedly died from a fatal heart arrhythmia 

Rapper, singer and songwriter Fetty Wap reportedly lost his daughter, Lauren Maxwell, on account of a health problem she had had since birth. Four-year-old Lauren died as a result of fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies, as stated in the death certificate.

She had health issues when she was born and the resulting irregular heartbeat led to her death. A document obtained by TMZ show that Lauren passed away on June 24, 2021, at her home in Riverdale, Georgia.

Lauren Maxwell, the 4-year-old daughter of #FettyWap, has passed away. Let’s all take a moment and send prayers out to @fettywap and his family for the loss of his daughter.

Fetty Wap and his ex Lisa Pembroke paid tribute to their daughter last week. It was the first time they shared the heartbreaking news with the public.

The rapper recently conveyed that his daughter passed away a few weeks ago. He also dedicated a performance to her at Rolling Loud. His fans were amazed at how he was able to perform during this grievous time.

Family of Fetty Wap

Fetty Wap was born Willie Junior Maxwell II on June 7, 1991. He became popular after the release of his debut single Trap Queen, which was number 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2015. It was followed by two more singles, 679 and My Way.

The popular artist is the father of six children. His first daughter Aydin was born in 2011 when he was with Ariel Reese.

He shares two daughters with Lezhae Zeona – Zaviera, born in 2015, and Zy, born in 2018. His fourth daughter Khari was born in March 2016 and he shares her with actress Masika Kalysha.

Fetty Wap’s fifth daughter, Amani, was born in April 2016 while he was with Elaynna Parker. He became the father of his sixth daughter, Lauren, in 2017 with Turquoise Miami.

Model Alexis Skyy claimed in 2018 that Fetty was the daughter of her daughter Alaiya. The 30-year-old denied these claims and said that he is not Alaiya’s biological father but is like a father figure to her. It was later revealed that Brandon Medford was Alaiya’s real father.

