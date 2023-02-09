Create

"Fifth Emmy nom incoming": Olivia Colman fans predict another Emmy ahead of Great Expectations premiere

By Sourav Chakraborty
Modified Feb 09, 2023 11:07 IST
Great Expectations (Image via Hulu)
Great Expectations (Image via Hulu)

When it comes to Olivia Colman, the brilliant actor behind mammoth projects like The Crown and The Lost Daughter, it is quite easy to predict an Emmy award from just a first look. And that is exactly what has been happening around the internet today.

Great Expectations, based on the novel of the same name by Charles Dickens, just released a first look at Colman's character in the series, and that was enough to drive the fanbase crazy.

First look at Olivia Colman in FX’s series adaption of ‘GREAT EXPECTATIONS’.The series premieres March 26 on Hulu. https://t.co/5nPECZJSd4

The eerie picture features Colman as Miss Havisham and was enough to kickstart an Emmy discussion even before the series premiered on Hulu. In fact, the series is quite far away, with a release date set for March 26, 2023.

However, that has not stopped viewers from predicting that the series will pave the way for Olivia Colman to win her fifth Emmy award.

@FilmUpdates Fifth Emmy nom incoming 👀 @itsfreedomlayag

How are fans reacting to Olivia Colman's look in Great Expectations?

Based on Charles Dickens' novel of the same name, Great Expectations is an adaptation by Steven Knight. Barring Olivia Colman, the series also stars Fionn Whitehead as Pip, Ashley Thomas as Jaggers, Johnny Harris as Magwitch, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella, Hayley Squires as Sara, Owen McDonnell as Joe, Trystan Gravelle as Compeyson, and Matt Berry as Mr. Pumblechuck.

This casting, along with an experienced crew, means that this series has a good chance of securing some big awards in the coming year.

After seeing Colman's look in the series, few could stay calm as word about another Emmy spread like rapid fire, a rare feat for a show that is yet to premiere:

I’m scared but also intrigued twitter.com/filmupdates/st…
GREAT EXPECTATIONS NATION RISE UP I’m so excited n she’s a perfect miss havisham omg twitter.com/filmupdates/st…
@DiscussingFilm It had to be OLIVIA🤧🤧🤧
@FilmUpdates Looks awesome
@FilmUpdates coming for that emmy
@DiscussingFilm Another masterclass
@DiscussingFilm That's not the emotional support Oscar winner Olivia Colman
@FilmUpdates She about to EAT! Coming for another Emmy
olivia colman is special twitter.com/DiscussingFilm…
the emmy is hers twitter.com/DiscussingFilm… https://t.co/jdjrryxYyQ
Just give her the Emmy. twitter.com/discussingfilm…
@DiscussingFilm Emmy contender incoming
@FilmUpdates Please tell me this is not a comedyToo much competition for the emmys already https://t.co/YA25wAAexX
@FilmUpdates Oh she is coming for that emmy
@FilmUpdates The Emmy is hers already
@FilmUpdates best actress winner does tv
@FilmUpdates A true mother chameleon!

In brief, about Olivia Colman

Regarded as one of the finest actors of this generation, Olivia Colman first rose to prominence with her role in the Channel 4 sitcom Peep Show. She is regarded as one of the best actresses in the drama and comedy genre, having worked on hits like Green Wing, Fleabag, Heartstopper, Twenty Twelve, Accused, and Flowers.

Her role as Queen Elizabeth in the third and fourth seasons of the historical drama The Crown earned her critical acclaim and appreciation from audiences worldwide.

Time tests us all. Queen Elizabeth II, played by Olivia Colman. https://t.co/U93SDwh3rk

Colman has a wide cabinet of accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, two Critics' Choice Movie Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, three British Academy Television Awards, four British Independent Film Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, five Satellite Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, a Volpi Cup, and a BFI Fellowship, among many other recognitions.

Viewers will soon be able to see her in action on Great Expectations.

Quick Links

Edited by Upasya Bhowal
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...