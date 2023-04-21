Fire Country season 1 episode 19 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

Season 1 of Fire Country is set to make its arrival with episode 19 on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET, exclusively on the CBS TV Channel. Titled Watch Your Step, the new episode has been written by Joelle Garfinkel, while Lisa Demaine has directed it. Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot are the creators of the highly electrifying and action-packed procedural series.

It's safe to say that fans of Fire Country have been eagerly waiting to witness what the upcoming episode of the show's first season will bring to the table. They are especially excited after Fire Country season 1 episode 18, titled, Off the Rails, had some pretty heart-wrenching sets of events. This included a case involving a tragic train crash.

Fire Country season 1 episode 19 has been titled, Watch Your Step

Episode 19 of the highly anticipated and well-loved CBS series will be released on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET. It has been titled Watch Your Step, and Joelle Garfinkel has acted as the writer for the new episode, with Lisa Demaine working as the director.

The official synopsis for season 1's episode 19, Watch Your Step, given by CBS Channel, reads as follows:

"The crew responds to an out-of-control blaze at a wellness retreat; the third rock crew tries to protect one of its own from a dangerous overdose."

The official brief synopsis for episode 19 gives viewers hints about what is about to come their way in the upcoming episode. The official synopsis shows that the new episode will be full of a series of highly challenging incidents as the audience will see the entire crew rushing to a wellness retreat center after it catches fire.

The new episode will also showcase one of the third rock crew members getting saved by the team from a deadly overdose. Thus, the audience is in for a gripping new episode.

Take a closer look at the Fire Country season 1 cast members

The cast list for the CBS show's 1st season entails:

Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan aka Bode Leone

Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford

Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez

Stephanie Arcila as Gabriella Perez

Diane Farr as Sharon Leone

Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards

Billy Burke as Vince Leone

Michael Trucco as Luke

W. Tré Davis as Freddy "Goat" Mills

Jade Pettyjohn as Riley Leone

April Amber Telek as Dolly Burnet

Sabina Gadecki as Cara

Aaron Pearl as Chief Paulie Burnett

Katrina Reynolds as Cookie

Fiona Rene as Rebecca Lee

Zach Tinker as Collin O'Reilly

Karen LeBlanc as Dr. Lilly Crawford

The series debuted on CBS on October 7, 2022. As stated in the official description of the show, given by the network:

"Bad choices don’t make a bad man. At least that’s what Bode Donavan’s been told. Midway through a five-year prison stretch, he’s been trying to convince himself of it, too."

The synopsis further states:

"He gets the chance to prove it, signing on to an unconventional prison-release program: in exchange for reduced sentences, convicts are paired with firefighters battling Northern California wildfires. The heat is turned up when Bode’s assigned to the program in his rural hometown, the place where all his troubles began.''

Episode 19 of Fire Country season 1 will arrive on CBS on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes