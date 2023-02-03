First Time Fixer season 4 episode 1 release date and air time on Magnolia

Magnolia is all set to launch a brand new season of its popular reality TV show, First Time Fixer. The series revolves around first-time home renovators as they take matters into their own hands.

The popular renovation series will feature novice-level couples, pairs, and partners of all kinds attempting to flip their own homes in the hopes of landing their dream renovation. Season 4 of First Time Fixer will premiere with its pilot episode on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

The official synopsis for season 4 of First Time Fixer reads,

"First-time house renovators take their home renovation dreams into their own hands and experience the risk and reward that comes with trying something new."

Episode one of First Time Fixer will feature the overhaul of a 1920's rundown cottage

The series first premiered on Magnolia in 2021, and now, after three years, the series is all set to return with season 4, which features all new amateur home renovators.

Titled 1920s Mountain Cottage Overhaul, the official synopsis for episode one reads,

"A couple took a financial gamble buying a 1920's rundown cottage to overhaul before winter. Decades of wall layers, old piping and wiring have them grappling with a down to the studs rebuild, as well as a surprising relationship twist."

Magnolia Network took to their Instagram page and shared a post teasing viewers about the new season premiere. They captioned the post,

"House renovators take DIY to the next level as they tackle their very own-and first -home renovation project. The new season of #FirstTimeFixer premieres on TV February 3 at 8/7c on #MagnoliaNetwork (or stream on @discoveryplus). Mark your calendars!"

The show is hosted by Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines, who are also the founders of Magnolia Network. The couple recently celebrated 20 years of their marriage and 20 years of launching Magnolia.

To honor the milestone, both Joanna and Chip took to their social media profiles and uploaded a heartfelt message to their fans and followers.

"2003 was a year like no other. Newly married and ready to take on the world, Jo had set her sights on a little shop on Bosque Boulevard in Waco."

Adding to that, it continued,

"We didn't have much figured out in the way of numbers and finances, but we believed in each other, and we believed in a dream to build something that would matter – something that would be meaningful, not only to us, but to our family and our community."

First Time Fixer season 4 will premiere on Magnolia at 8 pm ET on February 3. For viewers who do not have cable TV, the pilot episode can be watched live as it airs on YouTube TV with a valid subscription. Viewers can also stream the episodes on Discovery+.

