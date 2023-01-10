Five best Nike x Undercover sneaker collabs of all time

Nike has set a benchmark for many footwear giants regarding joining hands with the best bets in the sports and fashion industry. Over the years, many fashion brands and other sports labels have joined forces with the Swoosh label to bring some of the most exquisite sneakers for sneakerheads.

When one talks about the Swoosh collaborations, they cannot rule out Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER is a distinctive label created by Jun Takahashi. It's as though Supreme and Chanel were a single entity, infused with a dash of Tokyo underground, which is equally adored as a cult name in streetwear and as a staple on Paris' high fashion calendar.

The iconic collaboration between the Swoosh label and UNDERCOVER started around 2010. Since then, the sneaker scene has witnessed unique creations. Therefore, here are the top five Nike X UNDERCOVER sneaker collabs of all time that sneakerheads should not miss.

Dunk High 1985 "UBA" and four other Nike X UNDERCOVER sneaker collabs of all time

1) The Undercover x Sacai x Nike LDWaffle "Midnight Spruce - University Red"

The Sacai x Undercover x Nike LDWaffle "Midnight Spruce University Red" brings the three partner companies back together on a well-known silhouette that combines design cues from two legendary '70s runners—the LDV and Waffle Racer. The stitched nylon upper is given a dark teal finish, complemented by a double-Swoosh made of red leather and off-white suede, and strengthened by layered overlays made of black leather and grey suede.

The secondary tongue has a woven tag with subtle UNDERCOVER branding, while the leather heel tab has a hybrid Swoosh/Sacai logo embossed on it. The sneaker is supported by a red waffle-traction rubber outsole, an extended heel made of stacked off-white foam, and an off-white foam midsole.

The Undercover x Sacai x Nike LDWaffle "Midnight Spruce - University Red" is available for $350 at select retail sites and the official site of Nike.

2) Nike Air Force 1 Low SP x UNDERCOVER “Grey Fog”

While other Swoosh partners may enjoy greater public cachet, UNDERCOVER has been instrumental in fusing sport and style over the past ten years. Therefore, the partnership added a new iteration to its iconic collaboration.

The next pair indulges in a "Grey Fog" tone that harkens back to hiking alternatives from the Swoosh, updated with a trail-ready twist that combines GORE-TEX technology with basketball legacy. While pull tabs at the heel and plastic elements on the top and bottom of the tongue give function and toughness to the Air Force 1, the full-ankle lacing system takes design cues from the Air Revaderchi.

Underfoot, Bruce Kilgore's classic design retains its overall appearance and cushioning. Still, the splatter design across the midsole, a feature that has dominated "Move to Zero" products, suggests that it may have undergone some recycling.

The Air Force 1 Low SP x UNDERCOVER “Grey Fog” is available for $165 at the official Nike online and offline stores and its other retail sites.

3) Nike Undercover Dunk High 1985 "UBA"

Despite being a devoted runner, Jun Takahashi has never been seen in the same sport. However, the designer appeared to be catching on when the Tokyo Olympics got underway, creating the fictitious "UNDERCOVER BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION" alongside a collaborative Dunk High 1985.

The model, who was teased throughout the Japanese brand's most recent Fall/Winter show, pays homage to the Dunk's historic roots by taking inspiration from previous 1985 pairs of shoes. The retro blueprint is similar to the Air Jordan 1 '85 that debuted over a year ago, as seen along the slimmer, more tapered collar and toe design.

Over this foundation, UNDERCOVER adds its distinctive branding elements, including its logo on one side and the UBA's on the other. While the upper ties together the traditional basketball colors of black and red in smooth and pebbled leather, the midsole underneath is likewise decorated with speckled soles.

The Undercover Dunk High 1985 "UBA" retails for $150 at select sites and other Nike stores.

4) Nike UNDERCOVER x React Element 87

One of the most incredible modern silhouettes of 2018 was Swoosh's gorgeous React Element 87. The see-through TPU upper and cored-out React foam midsole offers a deconstructed-yet-futuristic design that has never been seen before. As a result, it has won praise and devotion from many sneaker enthusiasts worldwide.

Over the past few months, the React Element 87 got ready to have an even more successful fall after debuting in four different in-line hues. Riding a rush of popularity, the shoe has stayed as hot as midsummer temperatures since its first release. Moreover, in September 2018, the legendary Japanese brand UNDERCOVER launched four collaborative products.

Each pair has a stunning array of colors and stands out with exposed stitching and trail-style laces. On the lateral midfoot, small UNDERCOVER branding hits can be seen, and the huge low-slung swoosh from the in-line releases is also present.

The sneakers are available in different colourways at varying prices, starting from $180 at select retail sites and the official Swoosh and UNDERCOVER retail sites.

5) Nike Undercover x Daybreak "Bright Citron"

The reimagined Swoosh Daybreak silhouette by UNDERCOVER, which had its debut at Paris Fashion Week in 2018, was first made available to a supportive audience in early June.

It will soon be available in the new "Bright Citron" makeup. Unlike the earlier releases, this new Daybreak dons a colorful side of the spectrum. Featuring a retro yellow nylon upper and a toothed plastic heel cage, the sneakers are covered in speckled grey.

Additional contrasts are provided with grey suede overlays, a black midfoot Swoosh/heel, and a black UNDERCOVER "U" logo imprinted on the grey pull tab of the heel.

The midsole underneath is entirely covered in a speckled pattern, with text branding on the back side of the shoe. The iconic waffle outsole, a mainstay of Swoosh sneakers from 1970s to the early 1980s, completes the appearance.

The Undercover x Daybreak "Bright Citron" is available for $160 at select retail sites and the official Nike retail site.

These are the top five Nike X UNDERCOVER collab sneakers for sneakerheads. Let us know in the comment section which you liked the most.

