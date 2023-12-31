Shane Patrick Moore was fatally shot in the chest on July 26, 2016, by his niece Tucker Reed, an aspiring actor in Applegate, Oregon. She was featured as the protagonist in a low-budget horror project titled From the Dark when the team became aware of her murder charges.

Tucker Reed is the daughter of authors Kelly Moore and Daniel Reed. She lived close to her grandmother's house in Ruch, Oregon. Apart from sharing a strained relationship with her maternal uncle, she had ordered a restraining order against him against charges of suspected assault. Kelly Moore and Shane Moore were at loggerheads with the inheritance of Lore's property.

The Dateline NBC episode Killer Role brings the disturbing details of the murder of 63-year-old Shane Patrick Moore as the synopsis reads,

"After filming wraps on an indie horror movie, the cast members learn their lead actress is not who she says she is and has been charged with killing her uncle."

Five details of Shane Patrick Moore's murder explored

1) Shane Patrick Moore was shot to death due to a property dispute

After Shane and Kelly's father passed away, the siblings started looking after their 87-year-old mother Lore Moore. Shane Patrick Moore lived in the Applegate area, just inside the border with Josephine County, Oregon. The divorced mother of three, Kelly Moore, moved into a house owned by her parents close to the 150-acre ranch where the Moore parents resided, according to Oxygen

While the siblings continued to care for Lore, they fell out due to the management of the Jacksonville property and its inheritance. Kelly Moore accused Shane of growing cannabis and cooking methamphetamine on Lore's property in her videotaped statement.

2) Tucker Reed had filed a restraining order against Shane

As the relationship between Kelly and Shane Moore began to worsen, the dynamic between Tucker and Shane shifted as well when he was charged with suspected assault in January 2016. Tucker obtained a restraining order against him as well.

The executive producer of From the Dark starring Wynn Reed, Matthew Spickard, spoke to Dateline NBC saying,

"The uncle had assaulted her and broke her nose and almost blinded her. He ended up trying to break into her grandmother's house because they were fighting over the house and started beating her mother."

3) Kelly Moore and Tucker Reed cited self-defense as the reason for the murder

Shane Patrick Moore had scheduled a meeting with Lore and Kelly to go over the property percentages in the presence of a public notary who eventually dialed 911 he Shane was shot. Once the investigations began and Tucker was arrested, Kelly Moore, Lore Moore and Tucker convinced the officials that the act was out of self-defense.

Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed was charged with first and second-degree manslaughter. She was let go after she deposited 10 percent of her $200,000 bail after which she filmed for her role in From the Dark.

4) A video of the July evening and a 911 call from Shane Patrick Moore added murder charges to Tucker's chargesheet

During the trial of Tucker Reed, new video evidence emerged which added murder charges to her charge sheet. The video showed commotion at Lore Moore's residence in Ruch when Shane tried to enter the house. Tucker asked her mother for the weapon after which the audio consisted of screams of pain and fear following a gunshot.

The background audio captured Tucker getting sick in the bathroom. She was told that Shane was not dead when she replied with an expletive.

Another 911 call was played in the courtroom during Tucker's bail hearing wherein Shane Patrick Moore made a call requesting the presence of a deputy at Lore's residence expecting trouble due to a fired gunshot earlier the same day. Tucker had fired a round in the morning trying to test her grandfather's gun, according to her taped interview obtained by Oxygen.

5) Tucker Reed was convicted before the release of her debut film

Tucker Reed had auditioned and bagged the role of Valerie Faust in an independent horror movie titled From the Dark. She had filmed for the role when she was out on bail under the stage name of Wynn Reed, according to the Daily Mail UK. The film crew had not conducted background checks on their cast owing to constraints in budget.

Spickard spoke to the media outlet pointing out similarities between the plot and the incident saying,

"In the movie, her character defends herself with a fire arm and she thinks she is doing it out of self-defense."

The principal photography wrapped up in September 2018. Shortly after, the video evidence emerged and Tucker was rearrested with escalated charges of murder.

Tucker Reed was sentenced to 75 months in prison for charges of second-degree manslaughter. As part of her plea deal, the charges of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree murder were dropped.