Five things HBO series ‘Succession’ got absolutely right about the rich

HBO's Succession is the closest one would come to how a rich family functions. The drama, the rivalry and the private jets, the show is the most accurate representation of what it's like to be ultra-wealthy and not care about anything else at all.

Directed by Jesse Armstrong, the HBO series revolves around the wealthy yet dysfunctional Roy family and their constant rivalry to take over the family business, Waystar Royco. Although the show is not inspired by the international media proprietors, the Murdochs, it still resembles the real-life wealthy family.

Here are five things that Succession got absolutely on point when it comes down to the rich.

Five accurate things in 'Succession' about the rich

HBO's Succession is everything rich and beyond. From private jets to cruises on family vacations, it's what an average person would envision the boardroom titans to be living like. What makes the series even more brilliant is that the representation is as perfect as it could be.

1) The entitled successors

Logan Roy and his children in HBO's Succession (Image via HBO)

There are two kinds of rich people in the world, one who build their business from the ground up and then there's the generational rich, aka the entitled. At times, every rich kid feels entitled to have everything they wish for, without even saying it, be it expensive materialistic things or the family business. HBO's Succession got this very point covered.

Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his children - Connor Roy (Alan Ruck), Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), Shioban Roy (Sarah Snook) and Roman Roy (Kiernan Culkin) - are those kids. Dependant entirely on their father's wealth, they feel entitled to be an essential part of the business even if they have nothing to offer, and there's, of course, the constant money borrowing and betrayal.

2) The family competition

No family has zero drama within, the constant rivalry and competition to be the best not only for satisfaction but to prove they are above the other. The characters of Succession define this most accurately. The constant rivalry between the siblings to become daddy's favourite and proving that they were born to take over makes the show even more dramatic yet natural.

Even though there might be times the siblings would join forces, that's only to bring their father down, not to forget the little games they have going on, which are revealed later as a betrayal. There is never any sense of trust within an ultra-wealthy family because everyone knows who has what up their sleeve.

3) Pandemics don't matter

Still from HBO's Succession starring Jeremy Strong, Kiernan Culkin and Sarah Snook (Image via IMDb)

Even if the world is ending, the rich wouldn't be bothered because they are so rich that even if everything they ever owned goes to waste, they'll still have enough to go on with their lives. Something as big as a pandemic doesn't even affect them because they have always lived the luxurious life they can earn, even sitting at home and doing nothing all year.

Succession portrayed this perfectly when the show's production for its new season started amidst the pandemic last year. Upon asking why they are taking the risk and breaking protocol when the entire world is under lockdown, they responded that the rich aren't bothered or affected by the pandemic, so how can the Roys be either? This is precisely why the show is the best there is.

4) Borderline megalomania

With great power comes great responsibility, but that's not exactly the case for the wealthy. Ego and power define a rich man, but they don't realize that they live in a delusional world created by them. The constant obsession with power and greatness is what drives them.

This similarity can be seen within the characters of HBO's show Succession. They each live in their bubble of great power and ego, a world that revolves around them, and things happen the way they want them to. Kendall and Logan Roy are at times so blinded by their power and ego that they don't realize the consequences their actions may lead to.

5) The game of overlooking

Still from HBO's Succession starring Brian Cox and Kiernan Culkin (Image via IMDb)

The defaulter never takes the responsibility of an incomplete job or duty. Usually, a wrongdoing within a wealthy family gets covered without it getting out in the world. But when the person is held responsible, the blame game is played.

Such can be seen, especially in the final episode of Succession's season one, where the Japanese satellite launch Roman Roy was responsible for goes up in flames, and he blamed the others involved for the failure. He was never held accountable for the damage, and everyone just let it go. That's the privilege of being born into a rich family.

The latest season of HBO's Succession is all set to hit Hotstar on October 18. Don't forget to tune in!

