FLO has announced its first-ever North American tour, set to take place from April 13 to April 27.

The UK girl group announced the tour via a post on their official Instagram page, stating that :

We’re heading out on our first NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with you!

Pre-registration for the event is available at the band's official website or via a link on their Instagram page. On February 2, the presale ticket link will be sent by 9.30 am.

General tickets will be available from 10 am on February 3 from the Ticketmaster website.

On April 13, FLO will begin its North American tour

The FLO is also set to perform at the Sol Blume festival in the Bay Area in Sacramento, California on April 30 after their North American tour ends.

The full schedule for the North American tour is given below:

April 13, Atlanta, Georgia, at The Loft

April 15, Washington, D.C., at 9:30 Club

April 16, Philadelphia at The Foundry

April 18, Toronto, Canada, at The Opera House

April 19, New York, NY, at Webster Hall

April 25, Chicago, Ilinois at Thalia Hall

April 27, Los Angeles, California, at The Fonda Theatre

The Three Members of FLO

The London-based group is composed of three members: Stella Quaresma, Jorja Douglas, and Renee Downer.

Stella Quaresma was born in Kingston-upon-Thames in London and attended the Sylvia Young Theatre School from when she was five years old.

Jorja Douglas was born in East Germany to former Olympic sprinter Stephi Douglas and moved to Hertfordshire soon after.

Renee Downer was born and raised in North London and attended Sylvia Young Theatre School in a grade lower than Stella Quaresma.

Tracing the music career of FLO

FLO broke into the UK music scene with their debut single, Cardboard Box, a collaboration with producer MNEK, which gained over 2 million views online after its release in April 2022.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Face at a cafe in Haggerston, East London, the group had the following to say:

All of us had musical upbringings and we were interested in going down that path. Our manager at the time contacted all of us [for auditions] and it really worked out.

They continued later on, with Stella speaking of their R&B musical influence:

We just appreciate good music. That’s the era where music was so great, and [what we do] goes hand in hand with that.

Renee picks up the conversation:

Even songs from 20 years ago, before I was born – R&B just speaks to our souls. it’s not a massive thing at the moment. That’s why we want to go down that path but aren’t closed off to anything. Once we’re established, there’ll be space for us to do other fun things like a bit of pop, Afrobeats, whatever.

The band has since then also released three other singles in collaboration with MNEK, Immature, Summertime, and Losing You.

The band released their first EP, The Lead, in July 2022, to a positive reception by music critics.

FLO appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on October 6, 2022, and they received the Brit Rising Star title at the Brit Awards in December of that same year.

