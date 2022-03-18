Florence and The Machine tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, presale, price, dates, and more

English Indie rock band Florence and The Machine have announced a tour in support of their new album Dance Fever in the UK and the US, where they will will perform three and two shows, respectively.

Tickets for the US shows will be on sale March 18, 2022 at 10 am EST. The general sale for Florence and the Machine tickets will begin at 9 am GMT on March 17, 2022. The standing tickets are priced at £57.05 (nearly $75) while the seats are priced starting £43.85 (nearly $57), as per a report by The Northern Echo.

The album is set to release on May 13, 2022, and fans can get a chance to get pre-sale tickets by ordering Dance Fever from the official store.

Florence and The Machine 2022 UK and US tour dates

For every ticket sold, £1 (nearly $1.31) will be donated to non-profit organisation Choose To Love, which supports refugees and people displaced globally.

The dates for the UK leg of the tour are:

April 15, 2022 - O2 City Hall, Newcastle upon Tyne

April 16, 2022 - King George’s Hall, Blackburn

April 17, 2022 - Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London

For every ticket sold in the US, $1 will be donated to @winnyc_org for the NY show and @lacanetwork_official for the LA show respectively.

The dates for the US shows are:

April 29, 2022 - Los Angeles Theatre, Los Angeles

May 6, 2022 - Alice Truly Hall, New York

Dance Fever, which is the band’s fifth studio album, was announced on March 9, 2022, on vocalist Florence Welch's Instagram and Twitter.

The album’s single, titled King, was digitally released on February 22 along with its accompanying music video. Soon after, the single Heaven is Here was released on 7 March.

More about Florence and the Machine

The band includes vocalist Florence Welch, keyboardist Isabella Summers, guitarist Rob Ackroyd, harpist Tom Monger, and a collaboration of other musicians.

Florence and the Machine have won and been nominated for several awards through their course as a band. They received the Critics' Choice award at the 2009 Brit Awards. Their album Lungs won the Brit Award for Best British Album in 2010.

They have been further nominated for six Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album. The band received their first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2011 at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards. Two years after that, their album Ceremonials earned them two nominations - Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Shake It Out, the first single of the album.

The band also got three more nominations at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards for their album How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful. These included the Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Ship to Wreck, and Best Rock Performance for What Kind of Man, the lead single of the album.

